Alan Forrest reveals how Robbie Neilson meeting convinced him to join Hearts

The winger was announced on Wednesday as the Tynecastle side’s first signing of the summer transfer window and will officially become a Hearts player when his contract at Livingston expires this summer.

Forrest can play across the front three and at wing-back and scored 18 goals across the last two seasons since moving to the Tony Macaroni Arena from Ayr United.

The 25-year-old, who is the younger brother of Celtic and Scotland star James Forrest, also had interest from Dundee United but chose to move to Edinburgh instead.

Alan Forrest moves to Hearts from Livingston after the expiration of his contract. Picture: SNS

He admits the carrot of eight games in European football was another factor as he expressed his admiration for the quality of the team he’s joining after a successful campaign in which they finished third and won the Scottish Cup.

“I’m delighted to get it done,” he told Hearts TV. “They’ve had a really good season last year and are getting closer to Rangers and Celtic. You can see from the league, they were clear in third place and it’s a good step for me coming from Livingston.

“I had a chat with Robbie about where he saw me fitting in here. It was a positive conversation and I came away from that thinking this is where I want to go to play my football.

“I feel like Hearts can really help with my development. I had a good couple of seasons at Livingston but I’m ready to make the next step and kick on. It’s a good club, a massive club, and it’s a good fit for me to come here.

“Europe was a big factor . Playing in Europe is huge for any player and it’s great to have the games guaranteed up until Christmas. It’s something I’m really excited for.

“I played at Tynecastle with Livingston but obviously it’s going to different. To play in front of thousands of Hearts fans is really exciting. I can’t wait for it.

“I’m really looking forward to coming back in for pre-season, a new challenge and to meet the rest of the squad.”

