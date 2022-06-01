Alan Forrest: Why new Hearts signing should be perfect foil for Tynecastle favourite

Classic centre-back partnerships conjure images of a composed, ball-player featuring alongside a rugged stopper. Midfielders who sit and midfielders who attack have evolved into their own specific positions, but for a long time were considered the best balance to have at the heart of a traditional 4-4-2. And then there’s the big-man-little-man partnerships up top.

Hearts often played with a two-striker system in the second half of the 2021/22 season after Ellis Simms joined in the January window and it was deemed both he and leading scorer Liam Boyce were too good not to have in the starting XI. But with the Everton striker returning to Goodison following the expiration of his loan, it feels safe to assume Robbie Neilson will look to remodel his squad around the 3-4-3 Hearts adopted for the majority of this past term.

The signing of Alan Forrest not only brings a bit of versatility with his ability to play anywhere across the front three or at wing-back, he should also, in theory, complete a smooth blend of abilities in the attacking triumvirate.

Alan Forrest displayed his keen eye for goal during his two seasons in the Scottish Premiership with Livingston. Picture: SNS

Forrest may play the same position as Barrie McKay, though either should be fine moving across to the other wing, they do so in a rather different manner. McKay is a creator. Forrest, while still showing off his innovative side to rank tenth for Expected Assists per 90 among all Scottish Premiership wingers last term (McKay was second), prefers to take it upon himself to find the route to goal.

He scored 11 times in his debut season as a top-flight player after moving from Ayr United and added another seven last time out. He’s adept at cutting in on to his stronger right foot and going for goal, ranking fourth among wingers for shots and eighth for goals per 90 minutes.

He doesn’t quite have his brother James’ quickness but there is enough pace there to stretch defences and run in behind. He’s also a hard worker on the defensive side, ranking in the top 10 at his position for both defensive duels per 90 minutes and average success rate. Further to the point, the latter is an aspect of the game where McKay struggles somewhat.

Forrest’s weaker stats – key passes and progressive passes per 90 minutes – are even where McKay thrives (ranking second and first last season, respectively) so there’s two players who should compliment each other, and central striker Boyce, very well.

There are aspects of his game which should remind fans of Josh Ginnelly and Gary Mackay-Steven, particularly his directness and eye for goal, but the expectation will be that he performs the role with greater consistency than Hearts have managed to get out of that pair.

He bet on himself earlier this season by rejecting a January move to St Johnstone after a fee had been agreed, believing he could get himself a better move if he waited until in the summer. Now that he’s got it the onus is on the 25-year-old to show it’s the right time to step up from Livingston and thrive in a more demanding environment.

