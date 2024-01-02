Alex Cochrane pinpoints the excuses that won't wash at Hearts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alex Cochrane has no interest in offering or hearing excuses for Hearts' sub-standard display against Ross County. Seven games in the month of December amounted to a demanding schedule, but the versatile Englishman is adamant that is no defence and that standards must be higher.

It is encouraging to hear one of the younger members of the Tynecastle squad - Cochrane is 23 - showing such leadership. Cochrane was disappointed by Saturday's 2-2 draw and, ahead of today's visit to Livingston, refused to use the number of games as an excuse.

"You could say that but I think that's probably a bit of an excuse if you are using that. I think the boys didn't really get going and that's cost us two points," he told the Edinburgh News. "We set out to gain maximum points from the last two matches before the break. Saturday's result meant that wasn't possible but we want to end on a high.

"The fightback was probably the only positive to take from Saturday. We started slowly and created a few chances. On another day, we would have taken them but the overall performance wasn't what it should be after winning the Edinburgh derby. We have to go again at Livingston."

Hearts' schedule has been similar to most other Premiership teams, with the exception of County, who had two games postponed before travelling to Gorgie and looked fresher for it. "It's the same for every team. We all have the same schedule. I'm happy to play games constantly and we have one more before the break, so we want to win," said Cochrane. "I think we had a good December. We knew it was going to be tough and we are aiming to finish on a high by winning another tough game at Livingston."

The Edinburgh club climbed to third in the Premiership table during what was a productive December. Victories at Kilmarnock, Celtic and Hibs underpinned a successful month despite the congested fixture list. "We have had a few good results in the past few weeks," said Cochrane. "The start of the season was a bit tough for us with Europe and domestic games. We found a formation and a way of playing, plus the boys have been defensively solid. Shanks and others up to scoring goals always helps, so I think we are in a good place."

They can rest for two and a half weeks after facing bottom-of-the-league Livingston. Cochrane might find himself utilised in midfield again at some stage of the match given he has been deployed there a couple of times in recent matches. A left full-back to trade, he is more than comfortable stepping into a central area to help head coach Steven Naismith.