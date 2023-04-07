News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
6 hours ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
6 hours ago 10 unique ways to use up your Easter chocolate
7 hours ago Phil and Holly to be replaced on This Morning next week
8 hours ago Star Wars battle droid appears on top of empty Edward Colston plinth
9 hours ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire

Alex Cochrane's Aberdeen admission as Hearts defender reveals chat with manager

Alex Cochrane admits his performance in the recent loss to Aberdeen was his worst in a Hearts jersey as he looks to fight his way back into the starting XI for Saturday’s game with St Mirren.

By Craig Fowler
Published 7th Apr 2023, 22:30 BST- 2 min read

The left-back has been excellent for the Tynecastle side for the majority of this season and will be in contention for the club’s player of the year at the upcoming awards, but he was hauled off after just 34 minutes of the encounter at Pittodrie with his side 3-0 down having looked completely out of sorts.

Cochrane revealed he had a chat with head coach Robbie Neilson in the aftermath of the defeat and he certainly didn’t stay in the doghouse for very long, coming on as a substitute as Hearts looked to haul back the deficit in last weekend’s 2-1 loss to Kilmarnock.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Having come on for Stephen Kingsley, Cochrane will fancy his chances of going back into the starting XI for the visit of the Buddies in Gorgie. It’s a huge game for the home side as failure to find victory could see them leapfrogged by Aberdeen in the race for third place.

Alex Cochrane after the defeat to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park as Hearts slumped to another defeat in this poor run. Picture: SNSAlex Cochrane after the defeat to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park as Hearts slumped to another defeat in this poor run. Picture: SNS
Alex Cochrane after the defeat to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park as Hearts slumped to another defeat in this poor run. Picture: SNS
Most Popular

“We had a little conversation,” he said of his post-game dissection with Neilson, “but I’m my own critic and know myself performance against Aberdeen wasn’t good enough. I looked myself in the mirror and knew I needed to get my levels back up.

“As a footballer you know you’re going to have highs and lows and it’s about trying to get myself back up to where I was this season. Hopefully that can start again this weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"[Getting subbed off in the first-half] can happen to anyone. We just have to take it in and learn from it.

“I knew on the day that performance-wise that was easily my worst performance since I’ve been here. But it’s about building on what I’ve done this season and moving forward this weekend.

“The lads were obviously disappointed as a collective. It’s just about getting back on the training pitch and trying to figure out how we can improve and what we’ve been good at all season.”

Message from the editor

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thank you for reading this article. If you haven't already, please consider supporting our sports coverage with a digital sports subscription.

AberdeenSt MirrenRobbie NeilsonPittodrieTynecastle