Alex Mighten talks at a crucial stage as Hearts pursue Nottingham Forest winger
Nottingham Forest winger Alex Mighten is a signing target for Hearts as they strive to add another forward to their squad before the transfer window closes.
Talks have taken place between Tynecastle officials and counterparts at the English Premier League club, however as things stand a deal is not yet agreed. Forest are considering Hearts’ loan offer and negotiations are ongoing. The proposal is at a crucial stage with only nine days of the summer window remaining.
Mighten, 20, is under contract until 2025 and can play wide on either flank or in a more central attacking role. He has pace, a direct style of play and an eye for goal which Hearts are keen to add to their squad for upcoming domestic and European assignments.
Mighten is an England Under-20 internationalist who is also eligible to play for the United States of America as he was born in Hartford, Connecticut. He needs more experience of senior football and Hearts hope the chance to play European football in Edinburgh can convince Forest to agree a loan deal.
Most Popular
-
1
Hearts reveal fitness of Craig Gordon, Craig Halkett and Stephen Kingsley for Zurich Europa League tie
-
2
Hearts v FC Zurich live on TV as Europa League return leg is broadcast from Tynecastle
-
3
Hearts debrief: Ross Stewart proving critics wrong; Peter Haring's tackle; Game of two halves; And red card verdict
-
4
Celtic 2-0 Hearts: Harsh lesson in frenetic period for Tynecastle side
-
5
FC Zurich rest key men as striker bags hat-trick and Leeds United target impresses ahead of Hearts Europa League play-off tie
Six permanent signings have arrived at Riccarton so far this summer – defenders Kye Rowles, Lewis Neilson and Alex Cochrane, midfielder Jorge Grant, winger Alan Forrest and striker Lawrence Shankland.
Hearts would like another creative forward in the mould of Mighten and are also keen to sign a central midfielder before the summer window shuts at the end of the month.
Mighten made his English Premier League debut earlier this month as Nottingham Forest lost 2-0 at Newcastle United on the opening weekend. He was an unused substitute in subsequent fixtures against West Ham United and Everton.