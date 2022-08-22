Alex Mighten talks at a crucial stage as Hearts pursue Nottingham Forest winger

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Talks have taken place between Tynecastle officials and counterparts at the English Premier League club, however as things stand a deal is not yet agreed. Forest are considering Hearts’ loan offer and negotiations are ongoing. The proposal is at a crucial stage with only nine days of the summer window remaining.

Mighten, 20, is under contract until 2025 and can play wide on either flank or in a more central attacking role. He has pace, a direct style of play and an eye for goal which Hearts are keen to add to their squad for upcoming domestic and European assignments.

Mighten is an England Under-20 internationalist who is also eligible to play for the United States of America as he was born in Hartford, Connecticut. He needs more experience of senior football and Hearts hope the chance to play European football in Edinburgh can convince Forest to agree a loan deal.

Nottingham Forest winger Alex Mighten is a signing target for Hearts.

Six permanent signings have arrived at Riccarton so far this summer – defenders Kye Rowles, Lewis Neilson and Alex Cochrane, midfielder Jorge Grant, winger Alan Forrest and striker Lawrence Shankland.

Hearts would like another creative forward in the mould of Mighten and are also keen to sign a central midfielder before the summer window shuts at the end of the month.