This is how much the cheapest adult season ticket for all 42 clubs from the Scottish Premiership to League Two currently cost ahead of the 2023/24 season.

The new Scottish football season has already kicked off with Edinburgh City and The Spartans already beginning their competitive action in the Viaplay Cup group stages.

Hearts and Hibs are currently continuing their pre-season preparations as they get set for European qualifiers and the beginning of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership campaign next month. With excitement building towards the league games kicking off, season tickets across the country are being snapped up.

We’ve crunched the numbers and ranked all 42 SPFL clubs from the cheapest to the most expensive for the cost of an adult season ticket for the 2023/24 season:

1 . Edinburgh City Cheapest adult season ticket = £155

2 . Bonnyrigg Rose Cheapest adult season ticket = £160

3 . Elgin City Cheapest adult season ticket = £165

4 . Stenhousemuir Cheapest adult season ticket = £180