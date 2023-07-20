News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

All 42 Scottish club season ticket prices compared - how Hearts, Hibs fare vs Celtic, Rangers and rivals

This is how much the cheapest adult season ticket for all 42 clubs from the Scottish Premiership to League Two currently cost ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 20th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST

The new Scottish football season has already kicked off with Edinburgh City and The Spartans already beginning their competitive action in the Viaplay Cup group stages.

Hearts and Hibs are currently continuing their pre-season preparations as they get set for European qualifiers and the beginning of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership campaign next month. With excitement building towards the league games kicking off, season tickets across the country are being snapped up.

We’ve crunched the numbers and ranked all 42 SPFL clubs from the cheapest to the most expensive for the cost of an adult season ticket for the 2023/24 season:

Cheapest adult season ticket = £155

1. Edinburgh City

Cheapest adult season ticket = £155

Photo Sales
Cheapest adult season ticket = £160

2. Bonnyrigg Rose

Cheapest adult season ticket = £160

Photo Sales
Cheapest adult season ticket = £165

3. Elgin City

Cheapest adult season ticket = £165

Photo Sales
Cheapest adult season ticket = £180

4. Stenhousemuir

Cheapest adult season ticket = £180

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 11
Related topics:EdinburghHearts FCEdinburgh CityScottish PremiershipCelticRangersAberdeen