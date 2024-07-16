All the Euro dates for fans of Hearts, Celtic, Rangers, Kilmarnock and St Mirren

Five Scottish clubs will play in European competition this season, starting next week when Kilmarnock and St Mirren enter the second qualifying rounds of the Europa League and Conference League respectively.
Rangers will then take their place in the Champions League’s third qualifying round in early August, followed by Hearts in the Europa League play-off near the end of the month. The final club to take their place at one of UEFA’s three tables is Celtic, who go directly into the Champions League groups as Scottish champions.
Clubs can parachute down to the competition below if they lose at certain stages, so our teams have a chance to stay in European competition for longer. The dates of draws and all matches - qualifiers and group phase - are detailed below:
1. Monday 22 July:
Draw for the third qualifying rounds of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League. This is the point at which Rangers enter the Champions League. Kilmarnock will be in the Europa draw and St Mirren in the Conference draw, although both teams need to negotiate their second-round ties in order to get through. | SNS Group
2. Thursday 25 July:
Scottish clubs play their first European matches of the season. St Mirren travel to take on the winner of Valur [Iceland] v Vllaznia [Albania] in the Conference League second qualifying round, first leg. Kilmarnock host Cercle Brugge [Belgium] in the Europa League second qualifying round, first leg, at Rugby Park. | SNS Group
3. Thursday 1 August:
Return legs for Kilmarnock and St Mirren. Killie are away to Cercle Brugge whilst St Mirren will host either Valur or Vllaznia. | SNS Group
4. Monday 5 August:
Draw date for the play-off rounds of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League. This is the point at which Hearts enter the Europa League. Rangers will be involved in the Champions League draw if they make it through the third qualifying round. Kilmarnock and St Mirren will be involved in the Europa and Conference League draws if they progress through the second and third qualifying rounds in their respective tournaments. | SNS