Hearts and Hibs have largely been Scottish Premiership mainstays for most of their history.

The Jambos briefly dropped out of the second tier in 2020 but established themselves as one of the top sides in the Premiership once again last season by finishing third.

Meanwhile, Hibs endured a few years out of the big time between 2014 and 2017 but have become an established side in the top-flight for the last seven years.

Both sides have endured a disappointing start to the 2024/25 season but will be confident that better times are just around the corner due to the quality they possess.

Hearts and Hibs are both regarded as two of the biggest and well supported teams in Scotland but how does their overall history in terms of top-flight points compare to the rest of the team’s in the division such as Rangers, Celtic and Aberdeen as well as those who have recently dropped out of the top-flight such as Livingston and Hamilton?

Here’s all you need to know

19th: Gretna FC - 23 points 38 games - 5 wins 8 draws, 25 losses

18th: Falkirk - 213 points 200 matches - 54 wins, 51 draws, 95 losses

17th: Partick Thistle - 288 points 280 matches - 71 wins 75 draws, 134 losses