The amount of fouls committed by Hearts and Hibs this season have been tallied up compared to their SPFL competitors.

In League Two, League One and the Championship, it is up to the referees to decide decisions on the park with no additional aid. When it comes to Premiership whistlers, VAR is there for them to have a second look at some of the tighter calls that crop up in-game.

That hasn’t eroded controversy though as pundits, managers and fans alike have expressed their dismay at how the tech has been used this season. Hibs received an apology after VAR failed to award them a penalty during a draw with Aberdeen earlier this season.