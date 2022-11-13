Andy Halliday injury problem revealed: How Hearts midfielder played through pain barrier

The 31-year-old was originally named in Neilson’s starting line-up for the 1-1 draw against Livingston at Tynecastle Park, but an Achilles issue he has been carrying for two months flared up during the pre-match warm-up. It meant Cammy Devlin was promoted from substitute to the starting XI, with young defender Bobby McLuckie added to the bench.

“He’s been carrying an Achilies problem for about six to eight weeks now, but he just kept playing,” Neilson explained. “It flared up a wee bit it Ibrox, hence the reason why we took him off. We tried him again in the warm-up and he just broke down. He’ll be one that will recover when we are back training.”

Halliday has been in scoring form despite the injury, netting four goals in his last five games and has made 21 appearances this season.