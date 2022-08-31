Andy Halliday playing through illness to help Hearts during injury crisis

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kilmarnock’s Premier Sports Cup visit to Tynecastle Park on Wednesday makes it three different competitions inside a week for those playing their trade in Gorgie. FC Zurich in the Europa League and St Johnstone in the Premiership preceded this midweek cup tie.

The busy fixture list exemplifies an astute rebuilding job just over two years since Robbie Neilson rejoined Hearts. Next week the manager leads his team into a fourth tournament, the Europa Conference League, thanks to a UEFA parachute from the aforementioned Europa.

Injuries to key players like Liam Boyce, Craig Halkett, Kye Rowles and Beni Baningime make the task significantly more awkward and it is fair to say Neilson’s squad is stretched right now. Other players who have waited for opportunities are now bursting to seize them.

Midfielder Andy Halliday played left wing-back and left centre-back against St Johnstone on Sunday and is up for another stint in central defence – or anywhere else – if required. A sense of adversity due to injuries drives him on.

“I’m still campaigning for striker because it’s the only position I haven’t played,” he laughs. “I enjoy centre-half to be honest. It’s a bit more physical, you need to win a lot more headers. When players are taller than you, then you have to make it more difficult for them.

“I like to get on the ball but I love defending. When it comes to that do-or-die last 15 minutes for the three points, you need to grind it out and we did that on Sunday against St Johnstone.

“You look left and right to see who you’re in the trenches with and you need to thrive off that. I looked at Lewis Neilson on his first start. He could easily have wilted with St Johnstone’s physicality but we all dealt with the situation.

Hearts midfielder Andy Halliday is determined to overcome recent health issues.

“When you have a spell on the sidelines, you need to bide your time and wait for an opportunity. I thought I did that last year. I’m my own biggest critic but I felt my consistency levels were really good when I was called upon last season.

“It’s very difficult to go and chap the gaffer’s door wanting to play when the boys played as well as they did last Thursday against Zurich. His team selections have been vindicated with some of the performances so far.

“Obviously if there are injuries that means opportunities for other boys. It’s important you hold on to that jersey when you get it.”

Halliday is popular with many Hearts supporters due to his commitment both as a starting player or a substitute. It is easy to understand why as he explains battling shingles to complete 90 minutes on Sunday. Three important league points came before his own personal health.

“On Saturday the doc told me I’ve got shingles. He asked me how I felt and I was fine, although the rash was itchy. I’ve been training and felt ready to go physically, then I woke up with a migraine on Sunday.

“We were down to the bare bones as it was so I’ll always try to battle through. I’ve battled through stuff like that before but it really started to affect me in the last 20 minutes. You have to grind your teeth together and dig in to get three points.

“It’s a great sign when you win games without playing well. I’ve said that before. The Old Firm have done it for decades and that’s why they top the league and win trophies. You won’t play well every week. We played well against Zurich and didn’t win.”

Hearts won’t spend an inordinate amount of time worrying about performing below standard if it means winning during this congested period. Jumping from one tournament to another every three days requires unyielding professionalism and Riccarton players are still adapting to those expectations.

“I don’t think Sunday was a vintage performance by any means, but these domestic games after European ties are going to be massive for us,” says Halliday. The manager showed his trust in the squad. The victory is a little bit bittersweet when you see Boycie lying on that treatment table. It doesn’t look like it’s a great one, that’s for sure.”

A cruciate ligament tear will sideline the Northern Irishman for months just as Kilmarnock arrive looking to cause a cup upset. Newly promoted from the Championship, they don’t have the same demands upon them as Hearts.

“If you want to be at a big club, you have to deal with that,” adds Halliday. “I think Kilmarnock can be dark horses this year. I know they didn’t start great but I believe they have a good squad and a very good manager. They will be flying after their first league win at the weekend but we want to go far in the cups.”

Hearts bypassed the Premier Sports Cup group phase in July as one of Scotland’s five European representatives. That means they now stand only four games from a cup final as they prepare to enter the competition in the last 16.