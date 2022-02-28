Andy Halliday signs new Hearts contract to extend his stay at Tynecastle

The verstile 30-year-old put pen to paper this morning to settle his future and ensure he remains a key part of the Hearts first-team squad.

His ability to operate as a central midfielder, a left midfielder or a left-back make him a useful asset for manager Robbie Neilson.

“It’s great news that Andy has committed his future to the club,” Neilson told the Hearts website. “He’s a really experienced player and someone you need in your dressing room. He gives his all on the pitch and I know the fans appreciate the fact that you get nothing less than 100 per cent from him.

“It’s a bonus for us that he is so versatile, as anyone watching our win over St Mirren at the weekend would’ve seen when he came on to slot in at right full-back.

“I’m happy he’s going to be here for another two years and he will continue to be an important part of this squad as we aim to keep on progressing.”

The club’s sporting director, Joe Savage, added that Halliday’s new deal is further evidence of the continuity Hearts want to maintain. “A big part of any success at a football club is stability and we’ve been working hard to ensure that, where merited, we keep that continuity going,” he said.

“We obviously got some of our key senior players signed up earlier in the year and Andy penning a new deal was the next piece of the jigsaw.

“Andy is a winner and you can see that when he goes out onto the pitch. He’s a great role model for younger players and I’m happy that we will continue to reap the benefits of his professionalism for another two years.”

Halliday joined Hearts as a free agent in Septmber 2020 following his release from Rangers. He signed a two-year deal which was due to expire at the end of this season, but the Edinburgh club have moved to retain his services for another two years.

His new contract follows those for captain Craig Gordon plus defenders Craig Halkett, Michael Smith and Stephen Kingsley.

