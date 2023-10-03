Andy Halliday's Hearts game time explained as Steven Naismith reveals what the midfielder can expect in future

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hearts midfielder Andy Halliday has been told his limited game time is likely to continue due to strong competition in his position. Steven Naismith, the club’s head coach, revealed his thoughts on the matter to the Evening News following talks with Halliday some weeks ago.

The player has yet to start a Hearts match this season, managing only four substitute appearances from 13 games in all competitions. His combined total of minutes comes to just 41. He turns 32 this month and is eager to play more often. Naismith is sympathetic.

“It has been tough for Andy,” he said. “Being one of the older players, there is an onus on him to drive standards. That becomes hard when you have not been involved for a long time. You are missing out and all he wants to do is play.

“There will be moments when I think he could play and there will be moments when I think others should play. Midfield is an area of the pitch where we have real competition with experienced players, guys we have brought in during the summer, and also younger players.

“It's a very tough and competitive area of the pitch. One thing I can trust is that I can rely on Andy when I play. That's why I put him on at the weekend. During that period of the game, Ross County were changing and he had to recognise what the game needed – whether he had to sit as a two in midfield or whether he had to push up and be more of a presence further up the pitch. I thought he did that.”

Fellow midfielders Cammy Devlin, Aidan Denholm, Peter Haring, Calem Niuewenhof, Beni Baningime and Jorge Grant have all been selected ahead of Halliday this term. Defenders Toby Sibbick and Alex Cochrane have also been used in central midfield on occasions.

