Andy Irving: Former Hearts star set for move after German team withdraw from league

Former Hearts midfielder Andy Irving could be looking for a new club this summer after his German third tier side pulled out of the league.

By Joel Sked
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 2:40 pm

Türkgücü München have filed for insolvency back in January which led to an 11-point deduction leaving the team propping up the 3.Liga table

Now they have taken the decision to withdraw from the league with their games annulled and points taken away from other sides in the division.

With Hearts keen to keep Irving at Tynecastle, he opted to make the move to Munich following the expiry of his deal in the summer.

Andy Irving is set to be available in the summer. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

On arriving at his new club he said he “had the big dream of playing in Germany for some time”.

The midfielder, who impressed over the previous two campaigns at Tynecastle, made 27 appearances, 13 from the start and scored one goal, while he caught the eye with some of his incisive passing.

