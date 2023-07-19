Andy Webster reveals reason for return to Hearts and hopes for academy

The former centre-back was unveiled on Tuesday morning as the successor to Frankie McAvoy, who has since moved into the head coach’s role, after several weeks of discussions.

Webster was previously working as ‘head of the professional game’ at St Mirren prior to his return to the club where he enjoyed two spells as a player, including winning the 2012 Scottish Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even if his emotional attachment played a role in him returning to the maroon half of Edinburgh, the work carried out by McAvoy in the previous 18 months convinced Webster that rationally it was the right decision too.

Andy Webster returned to Hearts as academy manager on Tuesday. Picture: SNS

“First and foremost, I’m delighted to be back and to be given a privileged role at the football club,” he told Hearts TV.

“The academy has moved on dramatically since Frankie has been at the club, which is great. The foundations are now there for the academy to make massive strides forward. That’s one thing that attracted me to this role. The future is hopefully bright for the football club.”

The biggest aspect of Webster’s remit is ensuring the best possible pathway for youngsters to make the Hearts first-team squad. Since the club’s return to the top flight in 2015, following administration and relegation, only two academy debutants have gone on to make a prolonged impact on the first-team: Andy Irving and Aaron Hickey. It’s a record Hearts are desperate to improve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fans across the UK, but especially at Hearts, want to see young players coming through. But you have to make sure they are relatively ready to step into that environment, and when they do get their opportunities it’s great to see them flourishing,” said Webster.

"The biggest transition from any academy is going from that academy environment into the first team, though at Hearts we’ve got the B team which helps act as a stepping stone. It’s a big leap for any young player, but it’s about giving these young people the tools to be able to make that transition. You’re never going to be 100 per cent ready for first-team football, but it’s about trying to close that gap.

“It seems like such a long time ago [when I broke through]. Obviously, different generations are slightly different in how they function but fundamentals are the same: the willingness to work hard, the sacrifices you have to make, it is a big commitment to be able to do these things.”

After arriving back in Gorgie, Webster made sure to pay tribute to the club which gave him his first opportunity in the coaching ranks, while paying special tribute to a fellow former Hearts defender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad