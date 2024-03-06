Talk of potential interest from England in Steven Naismith has not caused too much consternation at Hearts. Millwall are reportedly among several EFL Championship clubs monitoring the Tynecastle head coach but he has no intention of leaving at this stage.

The Hearts chairwoman Ann Budge would be of a mind to extend Naismith's contract, which runs until summer 2025 and carries the option of an extension. Those discussions have not yet taken place, but Hearts are currently thriving with the former Scotland striker in charge. They have won 12, drawn two and lost just one of their last 15 matches in all competitions and are close to securing a third-place finish in the Premiership.

Millwall and others in England are said to be keeping tabs on Naismith's progress, but Budge and the Hearts board have very long-term plans with the 37-year-old in charge. He was promoted to a first-team management role just last summer after a year as the club's B team coach. Budge explained that she does have an appetite to extend Naismith's contract.

"I would probably say yes to that but, again, Steven has been in this game a long time and I don't know if he would be prepared to make that commitment or not. I haven't asked him," she said. "It is not a short, sharp exercise, it's a long-term project. If he feels that together we can make Hearts even more successful, I think he will want to stay.

"Things are going well. Steven has presented his view on what Hearts must do to continuously improve to get to the next level. The board have backed him all the way and will continue to do so. Will somebody come in from left field - whether it's Millwall or anybody else - and make him an offer he feels he can't refuse? I hope not, but I can't do anything about that. I can only give him all the support he needs and keep listening to him."

Budge acknowledged Naismith's personal ambition will be a major factor in how his managerial career develops. He is close to completing his first season in charge at senior level, with Hearts on course for European football and eager to progress in the Scottish Cup. "I'm as confident as I can be that things are going well for Steven," said Budge.

"Obviously he wants to do as well as he can as a manager. As long as he is getting a challenge, I think that is part of it. If we were unable to help him achieve the next part of his development, I could understand why he'd want to leave. As long as he's got the backing of everybody here and things are going well, I'm optimistic that he won't be in any big rush to leave."

Naismith speaks regularly of improving the Hearts team and of his thoughts for the long term. "Yes, that's something we have talked about," admitted Budge. "This isn't a short, sharp gig where he comes in for a year or so. It is: Help us take Hearts to the next level. That's the way he thinks and that's the way he talks."

Some supporters were questioning the wisdom of Naismith's appointment at the end of last year. Budge is well aware of the irony now. "It's a funny old game," she smiled. "I really do think you've got to give managers a chance. Yes, certain things weren't working, but it was always clear in his head what we had to do differently.

