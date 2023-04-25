Are you really a Hearts fan if you haven't done most of these 9 things?

Picture: SNS

Tynecastle Park holds a special place in the heart of every support of Heart of Midlothian. It is the club’s home, both literally and spiritually, and it’s where thousands of supporters come together every second weekend to share one common bond: a love for their football team.

As a result of this, there are certain preferences, experiences and personality quirks which define Hearts fans and make them unique when compared with every other fanbase in Scottish football.

In this list we look through a few of those. If there are any that we missed out then please let us know.

The closest bar to Tynecastle Park, situated on the corner of Gorgie Road and McLeod Street. It's often packed before and after games, especially with suited fans going to and from hospitality.

The nickname Hearts fans have given to the lower tier in Easter Road's South Stand, such is the propensity for revelling over the years with many famous victories at the home of rivals Hibs.

The 2012 Scottish Cup final provided Jambos with the ultimate oneupmanship over their Capital neighbours and they've enjoyed rubbing it in whenever possible ever since. A popular method is to hold up five fingers on one hand and one finger on the other, recalling the scoreline from that famous day. On the bright side Hibees, you're fortunate they're not holding up all ten.

It's fair to say Hearts fans know their history. You'll often hear songs during and around matches which pay tribute to heroes of yesteryear, with individuals such as Drew Busby (pictured) and Bobby Prentice having their own songs despite both leaving the club in 1979. We're also coming up for 30 years since Wayne Foster last played for the club.

Most football supporters prefer to hold their scarves outstretched above their heads, like Hibs and Celtic. Hearts supporters, however, prefer to grip both ends together and twirl in the air. It's an impressive sight when thousands are doing so in unison.

The steep gradient of the stands at Tynecastle means it feels like supporters are right on top of the action. Players, both for the home side and opposition, have long credited the ground with having one of the best atmospheres in the country.

Hearts fans like their football to be high tempo and an up-and-at-them approach. They do not easily tolerate slow, methodical play, especially if it doesn't get results.

In order to get to Easter Road for away games against Hibs, Hearts fans have to cross over the Crawford Bridge. Hearts ironically refer to it as the 'Bridge of Doom' after Hibs casuals of the 1980s earnestly gave it such a moniker.