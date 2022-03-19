'Arguably his best in a maroon jersey': How the Hearts players rated after 2-0 win over Livingston

GK – Craig Gordon – 7

Two decent saves from the Scotland No.1 preserved the clean sheet. His stop from Andrew Shinnie, in particular, was classic Gordon as he narrowed the angle, made himself big and got a strong arm to the shot.

DR – Nathaniel Atkinson – 8

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beni Baningime celebrates with his Hearts team-mates after putting the Jam Tarts 1-0 in front. Picture: SNS

An impressive performance from the Australian, arguably his best in a Hearts jersey, who crossed for Barrie McKay to net Hearts’ second. He was often isolated defensively but held his own at that end as well.

DC – Craig Halkett – 8

No qualms defensively and helped push the tempo, especially the first half, with some progressive passing out from the back.

DC – Stephen Kingsley – 7

Showed his usual composure alongside Halkett in what was an impressive defensive performance from the hosts.

DL – Andy Halliday – 7

Did his job in two positions after moving to the centre of the park after Beni Baningime’s injury before being forced off himself.

MR – Aaron McEneff – 7

Didn’t have the kind of impact he had from the bench against St Mirren but his willingness to move inside from the flank often kept Hearts in possession by picking up second and loose balls.

MC – Peter Haring – 8

His typical mix of composure on the ball and breaking up opponent’s play. Also got forward to good effect, especially in the first period.

MC – Beni Baningime – 8

Scored his second goal in as many games to finish off a mishit by Atkinson inside three minutes. Showed real poise on the ball and was having a really strong showing before being forced off through injury.

ML – Barrie McKay – 8

Got his first goal for the club with an excellent finish. As usual, was a strong creative outlet and keep Hearts in control with his smooth touch and composure on the ball.

FC – Liam Boyce – 7

A few excellent touches and flicks but wouldn’t quite fall for him in the final third.

FC – Ellis Simms – 6

Tried hard to make things happen but one of those occasions were it was ultimately a bit frustrating for the striker.

SUBS

Alex Cochrane – 8

Didn’t do too much going forward after coming on for Baningime but was excellent defensively. Often won the physical and aerial battle against towering Livingston striker Joel Nouble, which is impressive to say the least.

Josh Ginnelly – 6

Showed a bit of determination to make things happen on the bench but another who found it didn’t quite drop for him.

Ben Woodburn – 6

A good ball from a set-piece after coming on late.

Toby Sibbick – 7

Made a nice backtracking tackle to stop a Livingston counter.

Taylor Moore – 6

Solid at right-back after coming on late.

Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

Message from the editor