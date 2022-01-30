Armand Gnanduillet makes ideal start to life after Hearts

It didn’t take long for the towering striker to get off the mark, netting in just the first minute in the Championnat National clash with Arvanches. It proved to be enough for to earn the three points.

Gnanduillet moved to the French third tier in January after being surplus to requirements at Tynecastle Park. The 29-year-old often found himself among the substitutes bench, even when the only other natural striker in the squad, Liam Boyce, was unavailable through injury.

In total, the forward played 29 times for Robbie Neilson’s side, scoring six goals.

Arnaud Gnanduillet in action during Hearts' 5-2 win over Dundee United in October. Picture: SNS

Fellow Hearts outcast Loic Damour also started the game, receiving a booking during the 1-0 triumph. The midfielder is on loan at Le Mans having not played for the Edinburgh club since the 1-0 defeat to St Mirren in March 2020.

