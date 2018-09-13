Arnaud Djoum pushing for Hearts start against Motherwell

Arnaud Djoum is pushing for a place in Hearts’ starting line-up for the first time in seven months when they travel to Motherwell this weekend.

The midfielder returned from a snapped Achilles by playing as a substitute against St Mirren two weeks ago and is now in contention to start at Fir Park. He played the opening 45 minutes of Monday’s reserve Edinburgh derby win against Hibs having made three previous outings for the second string. His return to fitness is a huge boost for Hearts as they seek to maintain their 100 per cent Premiership record and stay top of the table.

Djoum hasn’t started a first-team match since February 17, when he snapped his Achilles during Hearts’ 1-1 Premiership draw away to Ross County. He underwent six months of intense rehabilitation and is now regaining match sharpness.

The 29-year-old is a key player for the Edinburgh club and will now aim to regain a regular place in midfield. However, he faces stiff competition after manager Craig Levein made 17 signings since the end of last season.