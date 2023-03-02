Australia boss gives take on Garang Kuol's 'tough start' following January move to Hearts

The 18-year-old signed on loan for Robbie Neilson’s men in the January transfer window to much fanfare having been labelled a “wonderkid” following his move from Central Coast Mariners to Newcastle United.

The Tynecastle side beat out several clubs to sign him on a temporary deal until the end of the season but so far the attacker has failed to live up to the hype, making just one start in four appearances thus far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s been a bit of a culture shock for the pacy forward moving from the A-League to the frenetic and physical nature of the Scottish top flight, especially with having so little senior experience prior to his switch.

Garang Kuol moved to Hearts in the January transfer window on loan from Newcastle United. Picture: SNS

Arnold is yet to decide which camp he will join up with when the international break occurs later this month, but believes it would be good for the player to get out of Edinburgh for a period regardless.

"Garang, at this moment, I think it's good for him to come back and be in camp and be around the boys, and we pick up his energy a little bit,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's had a bit of a tough start at Hearts. The Scottish game, and the way that it's played, is completely different to Australia, so it's going to take a little bit of time for him to settle in with that and obviously learn that.

"I know the expectations of the kid are always very, very high, and going to Hearts I can imagine that was exactly the same, so it's a learning process for Garang and making sure that he can deal with it and we can be here to help him deal with it.

"I could either let him go with the Under-23s, or bring him here with us, because the Under-23s will have camp at the same time in Italy.

"For him to come back to us and again to be part of the Socceroos squad that did well at the World Cup, and give him one of the first chances, is important for him as well."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Message from the editor