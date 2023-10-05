Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hearts midfielder Cammy Devlin has been left out of the Australia squad for this month’s friendlies against England and New Zealand in London. The player missed his club’s 1-0 win over Ross County last weekend after feeling unwell and suffering a head knock.

Despite Hearts stating that they expect him to return to action against Hibs this weekend, the Australia coach Graham Arnold chose not to call the 25-year-old up for international duty. He is normally a regular in the Socceroos squad and will sit out alongside injured Tynecastle team-mate Nathaniel Atkinson.

Kye Rowles has been called up alongside the Hibs pair Lewis Miller and Martin Boyle. Miller is named in the senior Socceroos squad for the first time as a replacement for Atkinson following some sterling displays for the Easter Road club this season. Australia play England at Wembley on Friday, October 13, before taking on New Zealand in Brentford on Tuesday, October 17.

Arnold will use this camp to assess players ahead of Australia’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers, which begin next month. “This squad, along with those players selected in previous windows, are an important part of our journey into 2024 and beyond,” said the national coach on the Socceroos website. “We’re building a strong group of players who understand the team culture and values that underpin everything we do.