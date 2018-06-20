Australian international midfielder Oliver Bozanic joins Hearts

Australian internationalist Oliver Bozanic is Hearts' ninth summer signing after agreeing a two-year contract.



The 29-year-old midfielder joins the Edinburgh club from Melbourne City, subject to international clearance. He has seven caps for Australia and represented his country at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The move to Hearts brings him back to Britain after a previous spell at Reading. Bozanic has also played for Australian clubs Melbourne Victory and Central Coast Mariners, as well as Luzern in Switzerland and Ventforen Cofu in Japan.

He is an energetic midfielder who normally plays in the holding role. His arrival takes Hearts' number of signings to nine, with the Austrian defender Peter Haring to follow and take the total into double figures.