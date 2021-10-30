'Back to ruining my weekend' - Hearts fans react to 2-1 loss to Aberdeen

Hearts fans at Pittodrie. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

@Amoruso1998: “Deserved win for Dons today and also deserved red for Halliday. They showed us what we are missing in final third in a 3-4-3 formation. I said to @AroundTheFunnel that narrative on current form was at a crossroads leading to today. Next 3 games a great opportunity for points. fully understand frustration from fans today. It can be healthy and we should have expectations regarding the club. Given size of rebuild though I would suggest we are still on course and confident savage can help fill in problem wide and forward areas in next two windows.”

@MartinTaylor9: “We're very poor against any kind of press, so I was expecting this today. Unbeaten in 11, suddenly becomes no wins in 4!”

@TS_Nicoll: “Disappointing one today - didn’t offer much at all. Lucky to be ahead at half time and can’t complain about the defeat after a really unimpressive second half… Aberdeen, in fairness, looked pretty good. Especially in the second half. But faced little resistance.”

@clobster7: “That was one of the worst performances I’ve seen for a while. For the wingers we have in our squad, and a striker who said when signing “he likes to get on the end of crosses”, we do neither.”

@LiamMoffat99: “Hearts back to ruining my weekend, missed you x”

@adamtkendo: “Feel for the fans that made the journey up, pathetic performance. Massive clash against United next week to get back to winning ways and try to assert ourselves as the best of the rest. You can get your “ambition” “mentality” and “title talk” in the bin.”

@TheOldCastleRo1: “Horrendous. Second to every ball. If you're going to not work as hard as the other team you're going to rely on luck to win a game of football.”

@DMcIver22: “From the first minute to the 90th - we played like we did in the 19/20 season. Second to every ball, just absolutely awful. GMS offered nothing. Halliday did exactly what we all expected him to do. Neither are good enough for this club. We need Liam Boyce back fast.”