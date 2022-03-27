Barrie McKay open to extending his stay at Hearts

The midfielder is under contract until the end of next season having arrived in the summer after four seasons in England.

Since arriving at Hearts he has become a fan favourite with his creativity. Only James Tavernier has had more assists in the Premiership, while the 27-year-old has created the third most big chances in the league. He will be key for Hearts as they look to wrap up third place and win the Scottish Cup.

At Tynecastle Park he has found a management team and squad who want him to be the player he is, to get on the ball and express himself.

Barrie McKay has excelled at Hearts. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

McKay admitted he no longer feels like the game is a “chore”.

"I’m happy where I am,” he told the Sunday Mail.

"I’m not one of these people who thinks about leaving somewhere. I’m enjoying my football. It’s the first time in a long time I’ve been able to say it’s not a chore.

"We’ve been on such a high this season and it’s exciting to see how we can finish the campaign. I’d be open to staying longer at Hearts."

He added: “Where I am now, I’ve got freedom to play my own game and not try to be something else. The boys have bought into how I play. If we lose it, we’ll get it back and I can do my thing again.