Barrie McKay sidelined as Hearts count the cost of another injury

Knee issue will keep the player out of action for the second time this season

Hearts winger Barrie McKay has suffered a slight recurrence of the knee injury which kept him out for three months earlier this season. The issue is understood to be less serious than last time but will still sideline the player until after the winter break.

He misses today's Premiership match against Ross County and Tuesday's visit to Livingston. A challenge during the dying seconds of Wednesday's victory against Hibs at Easter Road saw McKay helped off the field after the final whistle. His knee sustained a knock and he is now likely to miss a few weeks.

Hearts are hopeful he will return to action when games resume after the January break. The 29-year-old injured his posterior cruciate ligament against PAOK Salonika back in August and did not play again until early December. All concerned are hoping that the issue does not keep him sidelined for as long this time.