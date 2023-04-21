Bayern Munich legend Thorsten Fink wants the Hearts manager’s job as he seeks a return to European football. The 55-year-old is out of work and keen to continue his career at Tynecastle Park following Robbie Neilson’s sacking almost two weeks ago.

The Evening News understands that representatives of Fink have contacted Hearts about the position, although he is one of many coaches harbouring an interest. Steven Naismith is currently interim manager and likely to remain so until the end of the season.

Fink has worked with some of world football’s biggest names, including the Spanish World Cup-winner Andres Iniesta and the legendary Italian coach Giovanni Trapattoni. As a player, Fink won a Champions League winner's medal with Bayern in 2001 and featured in the 1999 final against Manchester United. He also achieved four Bundesliga titles, three German cups and an Intercontinental Cup during nine years with the Bavaria club.

His coaching career is both extensive and varied. He assisted Trapattoni at Red Bull Salzburg in Austria before managing the German club Ingolstadt. Fink took charge of FC Basel in 2009, leading them to two Swiss Super League titles and the Swiss Cup whilst coaching in the Champions League.

Subsequent spells at the German side Hamburg and APOEL Nicosia in Cyprus followed before Fink was appointed head coach of Austria Vienna in 2015. Three years later, he moved on to Grasshoppers Zurich and then to Japanese side Vissel Kobe. It was there he coached Iniesta, the iconic former Barcelona midfielder, winning the 2019 Emperors Cup and 2020 Japanese Super Cup.

A brief spell at Riga FC in Latvia preceded his most recent job coaching Al-Nasr in the United Arab Emirates Pro League. Fink is now looking to work in Europe again and hopes to lend his experience to Hearts.

Tynecastle officials are determined not to rush any permanent appointment and have given Naismith an opportunity to revive their campaign during the final six league games. They want to finish third in the Premiership and potentially secure guaranteed European group stage football for next season in either the Europa League or Europa Conference League.