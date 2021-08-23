Ben Woodburn set for Hearts medical with debut in the offing after Liverpool agree to loan move

Liverpool's Ben Woodburn is poised to join Hearts on loan.

The Anfield club gave the forward permission to travel north on Sunday after Hearts lodged a formal loan offer to bring him to Tynecastle Park. He is due for a medical today and, provided there are no unexpected late hitches, will join the Edinburgh club in the next 24 hours.

Hearts and Liverpool held talks over a loan deal until January which could be extended until the end of the season if all parties agree. There are no obvious concerns regarding Woodburn’s fitness and he is expected to complete his medical examination without any problem.

The 21-year-old will then be in line to make his Scottish Premiership debut this weekend when Hearts travel to Tannadice to meet Dundee United looking to continue a positive start to the new campaign.

They drew 1-1 with Aberdeen on Sunday and have taken a total of seven points from their first three league matches as a newly-promoted side.

Manager Robbie Neilson remains keen to strengthen his squad to improve depth and options in certain areas. Woodburn’s arrival will offer greater choice in the attacking department.

The Welsh internationalist can operate in the traditional No.10 role behind a striker or out wide on either flank. He is keen to play more regularly having been a fringe player at Liverpool and spent time on loan at Sheffield United, Oxford United and Blackpool.

Hearts are also awaiting news on a UK visa application to sign the Australian midfielder Cameron Devlin from Newcastle Jets.