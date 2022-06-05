Ben Woodburn wanted after Hearts loan as Liverpool forward prepares to decide his future

He spent last season on loan at Hearts from Liverpool but will become a free agent later this month when his Anfield contract expires. Teams on both sides of the Border are keen to secure his signature, although a return to Tynecastle Park is not on the cards.

The Evening News revealed back in February this year that Woodburn is interested in a permanent deal in Gorgie. As it stands, there has been no move from Hearts to keep him on board.

At least one other Scottish Premiership team is pursuing him alongside others in England. As a Wales internationalist with first-team appearances at Liverpool, he is not short of options as he prepares for the next chapter of his career.

The 22-year-old made 30 appearances for Hearts and scored three goals during the campaign just ended as the Edinburgh club reached the Scottish Cup final and qualified for the Europa League play-off.

He did not cement a regular starting berth in manager Robbie Neilson’s team but still featured in high-profile matches, helping the side finish third in the Premiership table just a year after gaining promotion.

Liverpool have no plans to extend Woodburn’s contract as things stand and the player has been aware for some time that he is destined for pastures new. Scotland is a possible destination but much depends on what concrete offers he receives from suitors in the English Championship.