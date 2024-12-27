Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The midfielder got straight to the point

Whether enough Hearts players are properly equipped to cope with this relegation fight is a matter open to debate. Lack of quality is one thing, lack of desire and character is quite another when you don that maroon shirt. The next two games assume enormous significance for the Edinburgh club as they look to once again escape the Premiership’s bottom two places.

Ross County in Dingwall on Sunday ends a year which came in like a lion for Hearts but is going out like a lamb. Four days later, 2025 begins with Motherwell visiting Tynecastle Park. If relegation is to be avoided, points must be garnered from fixtures like these. There is little room for manoeuvre - and absolutely no room for anyone not prepared to bite, scratch and claw for everything in an effort to reach safety.

Midfielder Beni Baningime is clear on what is required. He returned from a knee injury in the Boxing Day Edinburgh derby loss against Hibs at Tynecastle and noted that his team were miles off where they should be. Hibs could have been several goals up at half-time and finished with a 2-1 victory, their first success in Gorgie for exactly five years. The situation is unacceptable and Baningime does not shirk from the truth when asked to sum up Hearts’ issues.

“It's hard. I think it’s character,” he said, speaking exclusively to the Edinburgh News. “Obviously the manager will have his input on what he needs to do and what he sees and he will defo do that. I know that for sure. I think it's our job to go out there and to have character. It's hard to play right now at Tynecastle because we're not doing well. The fans are going to be toxic, and rightly so because we should not be where we are. I don't care if it's [the extra demands of] Europe, we should not be where we are, it's as simple as that.

“They have every right and right now we don't need ability, we need character. That's the only way you can really get through it is character. I do believe we have a lot of that, we just need to start moving on from this very quickly. I thought Thursday was a huge game because you beat them [Hibs] and you're above them.”

For some who follow the club, priorities are not quite in the right order. “I have a few friends that are Hearts fans,” said Baningime. “Sometimes it’s: ‘You could go here, can you get fifth, can you get whatever?’ I think, right now, we don't even think about that. Right now, we've got two huge games against teams, especially Ross County, that are close to us. We need to get out of that bottom part and we need to get to the point where we're comfortable getting out.

“I know Europe was always going to be hard, but come on man. We have better players, or I believe so anyway, than some of the teams that we're losing against. It's just hard. So I think that should be the aim for all of us - get out of this bottom part, two huge games against teams that I think we should win. Right now, the rest goes out the window. We’ve played 19 games. It's not like you've played five games. We are in it right now. If we don't sort our heads out and sort ourselves out, me included, it's going to be a harder season than we ever imagined.”

The defeat to Hibs underlined that the character Baningime references is missing right now. “It was heartbreaking. We weren’t at our best collectively,” he said of Hearts’ derby performance. “We had more control in the second half but we never really punished them. We never really looked at scoring after the [opening] goal. I think there is a problem if we've got hold of the ball and the other team looks more threatening, like they're going to score.

“As a team, it's not just on one player, it's not just on the attacking players, it's on all of us. We need to try and figure out a way to start beating teams that are coming in and camping against us. As much as I didn't think we were great, I didn't think they were great either if I'm being honest with you. I thought in the first half they used the momentum well, but there wasn't much quality in the game.”

History suggests this Hearts squad is capable of better after finishing third, fourth and third since returning to the Premiership in 2021. They travel north this weekend sitting 11th, two points behind Ross County in 10th and two ahead of St Johnstone at the bottom. Baningime is convinced there is sufficient resilience among his colleagues to fight their way out of the situation.

“Of course, yeah,” he commented. “Otherwise, you don't get to where we have in the last three years - finishing third twice, comfortably. The year we missed out and finished fourth, we actually lost that because we were like 15 points ahead of Aberdeen at one point. So, I think the fight is there. We have to step up to the challenge.”

Physically, the Congolese reported full fitness for Sunday despite going off with cramp in the latter stages of the derby. “Yeah, I just cramped up. There was nothing to deal with,” he stressed. “There was nothing structurally or any real aggravation or whatever. I'm fine. I just still get cramp. I just need to recover well, eat well and go again on Sunday.”

Head coach Neil Critchley is again expected to freshen up his starting line-up given the relentless run of fixtures. Given Hearts predicament, anyone not performing can have no cause for complaint if they find themselves benched. “As a player, you want to play every game. Obviously, it's the manager's choice but I feel great,” added Baningime. “I know all the boys that didn't start on Sunday would have wanted to. I know they're going to want to start in Sunday's game.

“Ultimately, for all of us, whatever you did last season, whatever you did in the last couple of games, it doesn't matter. Right now, the mentality is that nobody should be in the team just because of what you did last season or because of what you did a couple of games ago. It’s on merit. We need, as I said, to get out of this. We need everyone together. And I don't believe anyone has that mentality, by the way. I'm just saying, when you're in trouble, we don't look at: ‘Oh, he did well for us three games ago.’

“For all of us together, whatever team that the manager decides to pick that he thinks will be the best to beat Ross County, we have to get ready to turn up and fight. Then, once you've implemented your philosophies and your values into the game, then you can go on and start winning. But ultimately, the first thing is fight and character.”