Beni Baningime provides fitness update as Hearts star continues to rehab knee injury

The Hearts midfielder has been out of action since suffering an ACL tear in his knee against Livingston in March, earlier this year.

It had been hoped the Congolese star would be back before the end of 2022 but with Baningime not yet back running, that goal is no longer a possibility.

However, the 24-year-old is feeling ready to begin the next step of his process as he seeks to earn his place back as a regular in the Tynecastle starting XI.

Hearts midfielder Beni Baningime has been missing since March after suffering a knee injury. Picture: SNS

“I’m feeling good, it’s getting better – slowly. I won’t have to run as much in rehab because I’ve been doing more gym work and getting stronger,” he told the Daily Record.

Baningime has had company on the sidelines through most of this season after Liam Boyce sustained a similar injury, the second of his career, in a win over St Johnstone in late August.

The Northern Irishman is striving to make it back before the end of the season with his contract up next summer. Baningime revealed the two of them have been motivating each other through the gruelling process.

“We’ve been keeping each other company,” he said. “We’ve got quite close, he’s a great player and the team misses him. We’ve been pushing each other to get back and help the team.”

Baningime made 27 appearances last term after agreeing to swap Everton for Hearts in the 2021 summer window. He scored twice, in successive matches, including the opener in the 2-0 win over Livingston before his injury.

