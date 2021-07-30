Beni Baningime reveals David Unsworth's Hearts backing and 'excited' about debut v Celtic

Beni Baningime has declared himself fit to face Celtic. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The 22-year-old signed a three-year-deal on Thursday and goes into the squad to face Celtic on Saturday evening.

The player admitted a move to Hearts was in his head but a conversation with Robbie Neilson helped convince the midfielder his future lay at Tynecastle Park.

He told HeartsTV: “It wasn’t like ‘I’m not coming to Hearts’, it was more that I didn’t know anything but after seeing the club and the standards here, I definitely want to be here.

“It’s a great bunch of boys, the gaffer’s great and everyone here is nice. From the kit man right through, every single one of them.

“The manager’s been really informative. In different games he’s going to need different tactics so will need to use different sides of me.

“I spoke to David Unsworth. He’s the one that’s really helped me out over the last few seasons and gave me my debut at Everton so I thank God for him. He said it was a good move so that really put me at ease as well.”

Baningime could make his debut against Celtic.

He will likely be unfazed having played for Everton against Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City.

“Looking back at it, it seems like forever ago but it sticks with you, playing in those big games,” Baningime said.

“This is a big game as well so hopefully I can use the experience that I had there.