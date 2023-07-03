Beni Baningime reveals talks with Josh Ginnelly in attempt to get attacker to stay at Hearts

The attacker left Tynecastle last week after deciding to seek a new challenge following the expiration of his deal. He is reportedly set to join Swansea City after expressing his wishes to be closer to his family on a regular basis.

Baningime, who is returning to the Hearts first-team following 15 months out with an ACL tear, tried to talk his friend into staying in Edinburgh for longer as Hearts seek to get over the disappointment of losing out on third place last term with a better finish this coming season, but the 24-year-old holds no grudges over the decision.

"That's my boy, that's family! I was speaking to him before the end of the season and trying to convince him to stay, but he has to choose what's best for him now,” he said of Ginnelly.

Former Hearts team-mates Josh Ginnelly and Beni Baningime prior to the match with St Mirren in April. Picture: SNS

"He had a great season last year. He showed everyone how good he is. I'm disappointed Josh has left but that's up to him.

"There's definitely a player in there [for Championship level]. Sometimes he knows he's his own worst nightmare because he can just get inside his own head. But last season he showed us how good he is and he's going to be a big miss.

"That happens. Players come up here and then sometimes they decide to move on. But we have Liam Boyce back from injury now and that's going to be great for us.”

