Beni Baningime tells it straight with some harsh words for Hearts players

Edinburgh club are in turmoil again after sacking manager Neil Critchley

Beni Baningime isn’t flustered or fazed by the pressure enveloping Hearts right now. That doesn’t mean he isn’t concerned about the club’s predicament just five points away from the Scottish Premiership’s relegation zone. The Congolese midfielder accepts that he, along with every player, is responsible for collective team underperformance and offers some harsh words for those struggling.

Baningime was substituted at half-time during Saturday’s 1-0 defeat by Dundee at Tynecastle Park, which proved to be the last of head coach Neil Critchley’s six-month reign. He was sacked along with assistant Mike Garrity on Saturday night, with Liam Fox now interim manager. Replaced for tactical reasons, Baningime was able to reflect during the second half on Hearts’ position before Critchley was later relieved of his duties.

After the game, he told it straight. “It just doesn't seem to be clicking. I think at times, and I'm saying everyone, the midfielders, the defenders, the attackers, I feel like sometimes we lack a bit of quality,” explained Baningime. “Even on Saturday, we created chances. It wasn't like we weren't doing anything. We actually created chances. At the first goal, I think we missed a chance and then, two minutes later, they go and score.

“You score that goal…that isn't just on the attackers, it’s on the midfielders, it's on the defenders. It's a collective thing. It's a team thing. It's just little things, little moments that if you don't take it, you're going to get punished. Dundee came here and just sat back. And as soon as they scored, that was them.”

He was asked if the recurring inability to convert scoring chances is down to a confidence issue. “I don't think so,” replied Baningime. “I can't speak about anyone else's confidence level. For me personally, I don't really get too high or too low so I don't really use confidence, or I don't really try to think about the crowd or the boos and whatever, because the fans should be frustrated. We shouldn’t be where we are. I don't know how far we are away from second to bottom, but it's not good enough. It's clearly not good enough. So I think if people are lacking confidence, maybe you're in the wrong business.

“It's hard [playing at Tynecastle in such a tense atmosphere]. But, like, James [Wilson], Adam [Forrester], I'll give them a pass. Those guys are young kids. Everyone else, we're not kids. I'm 26 years old. I'm a man. So in terms of pressure, you guys have pressure too? There’s lots of people who have pressure. There's a single mother somewhere who has three kids. That's pressure, and she's working hard.

“Look, it is pressure. I'm not denying that. But we've been in this game long enough to be able to deal with pressure, to be able to deal with the weight of playing for a club like Hearts in Scotland and having the pressure that the fans have a requirement of you. So yeah, there's definitely pressure. But, let’s say, if I'm not up to it and if I'm feeling a bit like I can't handle the pressure, then maybe I shouldn't be playing. And I'm speaking to everyone else there, the team, me included. If you can't deal with the pressure, then maybe you shouldn’t be playing football. Or maybe you should be playing with someone else.”

Baningime also did not shirk the issue of Hearts’ relegation fight, which resurfaced because of Saturday’s loss. “No, we are definitely in it,” he acknowledged. “You win on Saturday and it's kind of done, but we now need to go Ross County away and we need to win. That's a huge one. Earlier in the season when we were 2-0 up [in Dingwall], I think we conceded two in like two minutes and I was on the pitch, so I'm a part of that.

“So yeah, it is a possibility. It is definitely a possibility. We need to deal with it next game and just nip it in the bud and try and finish as strong as possible, then go again next season because we've obviously got the quality. We've got the players, but unfortunately right now all of us aren't showing enough to get to where we need to be.

“It's horrible, because I think you win on Saturday and you get a bit of a time, a bit of breathing space. Ultimately, right now, we're in a place where you don't want to be thinking about second bottom, that play-off, or whatever. You just want to nip it in the bud, finish the season as strong as you can do, and then go and think about next season.

“I feel like this season's just been a weird one. We had the previous game where the boys played against Aberdeen, and we do really well. And then on Saturday, it just feels like that's what it's been like. Even some of the big games, the first half will be brilliant, and then second half will be bad. So it's just been really frustrating and that's all of us, I'm included in this. It's just been a really, really weird season. I don't know, I can't put my finger on it. It's just frustrating, really.”

Baningime’s own position is more settled, despite Saturday’s early withdrawal. The former Everton player is one of the most influential in Hearts’ squad, he is contracted for another year and will remain a key player. “I think it was just tactics,” he said of his substitution. “I think it was going to be between me and Cammy potentially, just because we needed to bring on Musa [Drammeh], another attacker, just to change it up a little bit. There wasn't anything performance-wise, that's what the manager said.

“It’s football. I think ultimately it's about the team. It's not about me. Straight away, I was like, you need to put that to the side. It's about the team. And for me, if we went on and won, I'd have been absolutely buzzing. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case. Yeah, it's tough to take, but it's football, it happens.”

Accusations that Hearts lack energy and tempo in their play at times have persisted for much of the season. Players have their own view on that issue. “I think the majority of fans, with all due respect, haven't probably played football at the highest level, right?” opined Baningime. “So, when a team sits back, there's no space in behind to play the ball in behind. You have to try and be patient to try to break them down. It's not like we don't want to play forward.

“It's an understanding that if a team sits back, it's the hardest thing to break them down. You need to move it and you move them and you get them more tired and tired. So I don't think it's like we're trying to be slow. If you look at what they [Dundee] were doing, they marked everyone, but they were leaving the centre-backs because they just sat back and they let us have it.

“Sometimes it's a bit hard but, granted, we probably need to play a little bit quicker to try and move them about, get them tired. And then once you move about, there should be space for a ball. I thought we actually did do that but obviously, from what you've seen, maybe it was a little bit slow and they looked a bit more comfortable.”