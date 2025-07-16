Midfielder opens up ahead of season 2025/26

Beni Baningime is one of the more energetic characters around the Hearts squad. Quiet on the field, lively off it. The Congolese midfielder enjoys changing-room jibes as much as any footballer and admits he can be a bit of a “nutter”, but not in a crazy way. For new signings, he is a genuine colleague to rely on.

This is Baningime’s fifth season in Edinburgh and he is an established figure at Riccarton. So much so that he often finds himself digging heels in alone during light-hearted discussions with team-mates. He is a man of principles who knows what is required from a good Hearts player. Personality is a major component and the former Everton man is not short in that department.

“The most important thing for me is always character, how they are and how they integrate into the team,” says Baningime about new recruits. Hearts signed six so far this summer with at least two more to come. “You can always have a world-beater and the boys don't like him, so it's always hard. The new boys have been great and I think the quality has been there. I think we've all been really impressed since they've come in.”

Handling Tynecastle’s atmosphere and demands is one of the biggest challenges. “Oh no, of course. That's one of the first things that we said to them,” explains Baningime. “We said: ‘If it's 0-0 or 1-1 and you hear boos, just calm down. That's normal.’ I know some of the boys have obviously played abroad, so it's not as demanding or whatever, so it's just letting them know early that there are demands here. I think they'll do alright. They've got a core group of people here who are going to help them out, so they'll do alright.

“I think that's the sound of a big club, that comes with it. If the fans are not as demanding, then that means they don't care. I think as a player that makes you your best [version], because you know every week you've got to be at it. I think that's the requirement that Celtic and Rangers have, so why shouldn't we have the same?”

He feels like an elder statesman in Gorgie given the significant turnover of players in recent years. “I do, to be fair. I'm 27 in two months' time so I'm not a kid any more. At times I'm finding myself speaking a little bit more than I normally would have. I'm a little bit more quiet on the pitch, but off the pitch I'm a nutter, so I need the boys to tell you off the pitch.”

He is asked to elaborate on the ‘nutter’ comment. “Oh, nah, not a nutter. The word nutter is a bit crazy. Hopefully, I don't get fined for this,” he laughs. “No, honestly, everyone here, I'm boys with them, and I'm a Christian so my values are a bit different. In the changing room, it'll be me by myself and everyone coming against me. Some of the conversations I can't say, but that's what the boys call me. They think I'm a bit crazy, some of the things that I say, how I act. I'm a bit lively off the pitch. I can be a bit quiet on the pitch and you probably don't see that, but off the pitch I'm a bit lively, yeah.”

Fines and culture as Hearts tackle the Premier Sports Cup

Baningime revels in being a lone voice as banter flies back and forth among players. “I love it, I love it,” he says. “But I'm right so, because I'm right, I keep backing it. But yeah, my views are a bit different. The boys are brilliant. I've never been at a team like this where, during the off-season, I was speaking to most of the boys. That's how tight we are, that's how close we are, and I think all the boys coming in will realise that. Most of the time they normally do tend to get a fine, and by coming you're with the culture that the boys are set in, so it's a brilliant place to be around, and obviously the boys are great.”

Hearts head coach Derek McInnes is aware of Baningime’s influence on and off the field. He is a controlling presence whose diligent discipline allows others around him to flourish. And McInnes is working the Tynecastle squad hard as they navigate the Premier Sports Cup group phase this month.

“It's been tough, we've had a lot of triple sessions like training, gym and they’ve been very beneficial,” states Baningime. “It's been good, because obviously we've got this tournament. There is not a long time to play the pre-season games, so it's been quite tough, but I feel like we're in great shape and that's what it's all about.”

The player is effusive in praise of McInnes. “He's the best. Wait, wait, wait, because I'm wary of what I say, because last time I got a fine,” he laughs. “I have to be very careful of what I say. I have to be professional, okay? He's a great manager, a great man, very easy to get along with, top man-management, great tactics. What he wants us to do, obviously, he spoke to every single player during the off-season when we were off and explained what he requires of us, so the plan is clear. The confusion and the worries, it wasn't really a worry, it's out the window.

“I think he wants me to be me, but he also wants me to be more aggressive, passing more forward, long passing. He doesn't want me to stay comfortable and just do what I'm naturally good at. He wants me to push on to become the better version of me, and I think he's requiring that of everyone who's in the squad.”

Real Madrid and Jude Bellingham comparison at Hearts

Coaches are urging Baningime to shoot more often during games. He found the net with a deflected effort from distance in Hearts’ first pre-season friendly against St Mirren in Spain. Comments like ‘Beni Bellingham’ were then heard from the camp as players jokingly referenced the Real Madrid midfielder, Jude.

“Yeah, someone called me Beni Bellingham. I can't say who, otherwise I'm going to get fined. I'm very worried,” smiles Baningime. “Obviously I'm good at tight spaces, winning the ball back and whatever. If you can add that [goals] to your game, then you can become more of a complete midfielder, so that's what I'm trying to work on and hopefully I can get that.

“It's one of the things that the manager has spoken to me about. It's about making yourself better, and trying to get a goal, a few goals or whatever, trying to work on your shooting and the things that you're a bit weak at. I know what my strengths are, and obviously I have weaknesses as well. I have to try and work on that and hopefully I can get a few goals this season.”