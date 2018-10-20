Best fan reactions on Twitter to Hearts 2 - 1 Aberdeen

Hearts are now three points top of the table after defeating Aberdeen 2-1 at Tynecastle thanks to goals from Arnaud Djoum and Steven Naismith.

As you may expect, fans were in a positive mood on social media as the team dealt superbly with the lose of three important players through injury.

Here are the best tweets...

@RFBorthwick: “Regarding the game, Aberdeen were chasing shadows in the first half. Hearts completely dominant. Second half we took a while to adapt to their change of shape, but still comfortable. Bozanic & Dunne the best players on the park. Aberdeen a shadow of their former selves.”

@bmeik11: “I’m in love with Arnaud Djoum. What a player.”

@AndyM1874: “Derek McInness going over to the Ref, thing is it was a soft penalty but when your team commit so many fouls in the box eventually one is given. You can see they are coached to hold at corners and free kicks.“

@Radge21: "Berra, Souttar, Smith, Haring and Uche missing and we still beat the team that finished 2nd. I am not sure any team, and I include Celtic, could handle that sort of depletion and still win. Bravo Craig Levein"

@RossMacGregor_: "Some performance from hearts today. Heart rate was through the roof @jimmydunne70 and Big dik certainly stepped up to the mark and were unreal. Roll on Dundee away Tuesday night."

@Benm501: "Surely levein is working flat out to keep Jimmy Dunne until the end of the season, another belting performance today, gets better every week."

@RonCashman: "So very proud of Hearts. So easy to crumble; a loss at Ibrox; a host of serious injuries; defeat to Aberdeen, a disaster waiting to happen. BUT Craig Levein & his players refused to raise the white flag. Against all the odds, they WON. All of them, HEROES!"

@LewisThomson_99: "I’m a big Jimmy Dunne enthusiast, what a man."

@danny3watson: "Stevie Naismith right up there with the best players I’ve seen at Tynie . Footballing brain is frightening!"

@StephCeeee: "Craig Levein running after McInnes when he was going to speak to the ref was a highlight of the game today #lovethegaffer."

@kend82: "Thoughts on Sean Clare, not going to dismiss him after half an hour in his first game but was expecting more. Hopefully see that in the coming weeks."