2 . Rudi Skacel goal vs Hibs (Scottish Cup final, 2012)

The Czech seemed to live for games against Hibs with five goals in 11 outings. Scored twice in the 5-1 Scottish Cup final triumph in 2012, but it was the first in particular that evoked emotion for some punters. "It would be the last time my dad saw the Jambos lift the Scottish Cup before his sudden passing a few months later. I remember Skacel hitting his first goal with such force, the Hibs goalie didn't see it until the ball rebounded off the net."