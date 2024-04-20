There’s been partying in the Hampden sun and moments to savour for Hearts fans over the years.
All involved at Tynecastle will hope another is just around the corner when they face Rangers on Scottish Cup semi-final business on Sunday. A bid for third spot in the Premiership has them 11 points clear of fourth-placed Kilmarnock with five games left to play, and silverware would cap off a memorable season.
The last time Hearts won this competition was in 2012 on a memorable day against Hibs, and there’s no surprises that when the Edinburgh Evening News asked fans for their favourite Hampden moments, that afternoon featured prominently.
Here are nine of the Hearts supports favourite moments in Mount Florida from over the years ahead of the weekend’s latest showdown with Rangers.
1. Ryan Edwards goal vs Celtic (Scottish Cup final 2019)
Edwards didn't feature much for Hearts but scored in a Scottish Cup final, which left some positive Jambos memories despite eventual defeat to Celtic. "The noise when that went in was deafening. The look on my kids faces will stay with me forever." Photo: SNS Group Paul Devlin
2. Rudi Skacel goal vs Hibs (Scottish Cup final, 2012)
The Czech seemed to live for games against Hibs with five goals in 11 outings. Scored twice in the 5-1 Scottish Cup final triumph in 2012, but it was the first in particular that evoked emotion for some punters. "It would be the last time my dad saw the Jambos lift the Scottish Cup before his sudden passing a few months later. I remember Skacel hitting his first goal with such force, the Hibs goalie didn't see it until the ball rebounded off the net."
3. Paul Hartley hat-trick vs Hibs (Scottish Cup semi-final, 2006)
Midfielder Hartley scored a hat-trick in the 2006 semi-final en route to glory. "We had it won even before kick off. The white stripes belting out the stands what a day and what a side." Photo: SNS Group Alan Harvey
4. 'The Beattie' (Scottish Cup semi-final, 2012)
Euphoria as an injury-time penalty put Hearts into an all-Edinburgh Scottish Cup final "A last minute penalty to beat an old firm side in Glasgow is very very rare." Photo: SNS Group Garry Williamson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.