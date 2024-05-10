Hearts and Hibs will no doubt already be having a think about what could come next when it comes to how their squads look next season.
For the Jambos, they have European football to plan for. There aren’t a whole host of out of contract Tynecastle stars but two will need considered as they beef up plans for action in the revamped Europa League or Europa Conference League.
Hibs meanwhile are going to go through a summer cull with a bloated squad boasting too many players than boss Nick Montgomery would like. That has already started, with club legends Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson on the move.
Other Premiership clubs have stars out of contract, and the Edinburgh Evening News looks at the best possible XI and subs that could be put together, including players from Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Rangers and more, on top of ex-Jambos and Hibees. Here’s who makes the cut.
