The best Premiership free agents XI and squad: Hearts duo + Hibs trio feature with Rangers and Aberdeen aces

By Ben Banks
Published 10th May 2024, 15:00 BST

Hearts and Hibs have contract situations to consider and opportunities for pre-contracts have arisen.

Hearts and Hibs will no doubt already be having a think about what could come next when it comes to how their squads look next season.

For the Jambos, they have European football to plan for. There aren’t a whole host of out of contract Tynecastle stars but two will need considered as they beef up plans for action in the revamped Europa League or Europa Conference League.

Hibs meanwhile are going to go through a summer cull with a bloated squad boasting too many players than boss Nick Montgomery would like. That has already started, with club legends Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson on the move.

Other Premiership clubs have stars out of contract, and the Edinburgh Evening News looks at the best possible XI and subs that could be put together, including players from Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Rangers and more, on top of ex-Jambos and Hibees. Here’s who makes the cut.

Coming to the end of his three-year Motherwell stay. Has had his critics at time this season but turned in some big performances amid them this season against Celtic and Rangers, plus displayed exemplary captaincy behind the scenes.

1. GK - Liam Kelly (Motherwell)

Coming to the end of his three-year Motherwell stay. Has had his critics at time this season but turned in some big performances amid them this season against Celtic and Rangers, plus displayed exemplary captaincy behind the scenes. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

Photo Sales
Looks like heading for the Buddies exit door. A strong performer in their pursuit of European football. Won't be short on offers.

2. RB - Ryan Strain (St Mirren)

Looks like heading for the Buddies exit door. A strong performer in their pursuit of European football. Won't be short on offers.

Photo Sales
A veteran defender who's shown this season he is still arguably Rangers' best centre-back. Experience presence in defence.

3. CB - Leon Balogun (Rangers)

A veteran defender who's shown this season he is still arguably Rangers' best centre-back. Experience presence in defence.

Photo Sales
Moving on from Hibs after a legendary run. Experience in abundance and still has plenty to offer at 34.

4. Paul Hanlon (Hibs)

Moving on from Hibs after a legendary run. Experience in abundance and still has plenty to offer at 34.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PremiershipHibsRangersAberdeenHearts FC

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.