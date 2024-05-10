Hearts and Hibs will no doubt already be having a think about what could come next when it comes to how their squads look next season.

For the Jambos, they have European football to plan for. There aren’t a whole host of out of contract Tynecastle stars but two will need considered as they beef up plans for action in the revamped Europa League or Europa Conference League.

Hibs meanwhile are going to go through a summer cull with a bloated squad boasting too many players than boss Nick Montgomery would like. That has already started, with club legends Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson on the move.

Other Premiership clubs have stars out of contract, and the Edinburgh Evening News looks at the best possible XI and subs that could be put together, including players from Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Rangers and more, on top of ex-Jambos and Hibees. Here’s who makes the cut.

1 . GK - Liam Kelly (Motherwell) Coming to the end of his three-year Motherwell stay. Has had his critics at time this season but turned in some big performances amid them this season against Celtic and Rangers, plus displayed exemplary captaincy behind the scenes.

2 . RB - Ryan Strain (St Mirren) Looks like heading for the Buddies exit door. A strong performer in their pursuit of European football. Won't be short on offers.

3 . CB - Leon Balogun (Rangers) A veteran defender who's shown this season he is still arguably Rangers' best centre-back. Experience presence in defence.