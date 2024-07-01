Scottish football is right in the thick of transfer season - with Hearts and Hibs active in their pursuits of improvement.

Tynecastle head coach Steven Naismith has been quick out the gate signing stars. Ryan Fulton, James Penrice, Daniel Oyegoke, Yan Dhanda, Blair Spittal and Musa Drammeh have all arrived to leave his team very strong ahead of trying to cement third spot again, plus European football.

Hibs are in rebuild mode under head coach David Gray, with three players in the door, Josef Bursik, Warren O’Hora and Marvin Ekpiteta. They are not the only club to be doing business, with Rangers also very busy and Aberdeen getting into the groove.

The only club to not make a move is Celtic. Looking at every deal done so far, we compile a best XI and subs bench based on transfer moves so far. Take a look at our selections, with plenty of intriguing moves made by Hearts and Hibs.

1 . GK - Dimitar Mitov (Aberdeen) The keeper was a standout for St Johnstone last season. Kelle Roos left a vacancy for Aberdeen to fill and in terms of proven talent, can't have got much better than this shot-stopper.Photo: Sammy Turner - SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RWB - Ryan Strain (Dundee United) Many may have expected the right-back to look to England after his Buddies form. With Europe on offer as a carrot in Paisley, a coup for Jim Goodwin to land him for his newly-promoted side.Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB - Will Nightingale (Ross County) Defender was an impressive star for County last term. Don Cowie has moved quick to bring him back on loan. | SNS Group Photo Sales