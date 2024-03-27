Four Hearts players are fit and available again after injury as the club prepare for Saturday's Premiership match against Kilmarnock at Tynecastle Park. Head coach Steven Naismith and his staff have seen squad numbers reduced at Riccarton in recent weeks with a number of players sidelined, but they will welcome back an experienced quartet this weekend.

Centre-back Frankie Kent is recovered from the knee problem which precluded him from Hearts' last three matches. He is back in full training and could go straight into the starting line-up on Saturday. Midfielder Calem Niuewenhof is also taking part in full sessions following a hamstring tear and should be involved against Kilmarnock.

Fellow midfielder Scott Fraser had a calf issue and missed the last two matches, however the Charlton Athletic loanee is expected to rejoin Hearts' matchday squad this week. Also available is winger Barrie McKay after three months out with a knee complaint. Naismith told the Edinburgh News that all four players are in contention to feature against Kilmarnock.

"Frankie and Calem have both trained this week," he said. "They have gone through the build-up into full training and come the weekend they will have had a full week of full training. In every stage of that, it's been more positive than not, so that gives us the option for them to be involved at the weekend.

"It's good to get them back. Their injuries came at a time when the two of them were in a good rhythm and playing very confidently. You are going to miss your players who are on form and doing well. Fortunately, the injuries weren't too bad that they were out for too long. They now have a chance over the next month to get back into the rhythm they were in before they picked up their injuries.

"Barrie McKay is in contention and Scott Fraser has come back. Scott trained last week rather than play in our bounce game and he is feeling much better again this week, so he is involved. There doesn't seem to be any noises of injuries from the international boys so the squad has definitely beefed up slightly from what it was before the break.

"We have good competition for places now as we've got three league games and a Scottish Cup semi-final to look forward to. I expect us to be competitive at training because everybody wants to be involved."

After Kilmarnock, Hearts face St Mirren away and Livingston at home before the Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers at Hampden Park. Naismith's side lost at Ross County before the international break and are keen to resume winning form to secure a third-place finish in the Premiership. They are currently 11 points ahead of fourth-placed Kilmarnock and 13 better off than St Mirren in fifth.

"The next month is a big one for us, it's a really important period," said Naismith. "When we lost at Rangers last month, our reaction in the next two games was really good. That needs to happen again after Ross County. We have three league games against teams who have a lot riding on these matches. We understand that they will be intense fixtures against teams who will be on the edge because it's stick or twist for Kilmarnock and St Mirren just below us, and then Livingston in the relegation zone. They will want to push to get some momentum and try to get out of that.