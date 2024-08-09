Big call at Hearts puts Zander Clark in the firing line as he justifies the decision

SNS Group

The goalkeeper put in a fine display in the opening game against Rangers

One of the biggest decisions of Steven Naismith’s hitherto short managerial career was quietly justified on Saturday. Ahead of the new Premiership season’s opening fixture against Rangers, the Hearts head coach needed to choose between Zander Clark and Craig Gordon for his goalkeeper. Both are fully-fit, motivated internationalists eager to seize the No.1 position.

Clark was selected. He finished last season in good form before travelling to Germany as a Scotland understudy to Angus Gunn at Euro 2024. Reporting back to Riccarton in the middle of July left him short on time to re-establish himself at club level. Saturday’s teamsheet proved he had succeeded. That doesn’t mean he is Hearts’ permanent No.1, or that Gordon will spend this season clapping his gloves on the sidelines. It simply means Clark is the man in the team at the moment.

Naismith explained in an interview with this newspaper last week that both men will play at different times throughout what will be a long and demanding campaign at Tynecastle Park. Picking Clark over Gordon indicates strong faith in the 32-year-old. Whether he remains in the starting line-up is largely down to his own performance levels. He started in fine fettle.

Several important saves throughout the 0-0 draw with Rangers helped earn Hearts a point amid a creditable performance. Clark was swiftly down to his left to push Connor Barron’s left-footed 20-yard shot for a corner on 20 minutes. Then he stopped an effort from Cyriel Dessers before the best save of all in the second half. Tom Lawrence unleashed a 22-yard volley destined for the top corner, but Clark sprung high to his left for a right-handed touch over the crossbar.

Being in the firing line is exactly where he wants to be. “I had a couple of good saves and that’s always pleasing,” said Clark, speaking exclusively to the Edinburgh News. “Any time you are in the team and you can make saves which lead to a positive result or a clean sheet, then you are always happy.

“I thought it was a strong performance. Right from the off, we got in their faces and didn’t let them settle into a rhythm and we imposed ourselves on the game. We are probably a tad frustrated that we didn’t win the game, but it’s a clean sheet to start off the season. It was a good performance and something we can build on.”

Naismith resisted any thought of holding a pre-match conversation with his goalkeepers. “There wasn’t one. He just named the team and that was it,” revealed Clark. “That’s how it is and that’s how you find out. I was obviously delighted to be in and it’s good to get off to a positive start as a team. I thought I finished the season well and pre-season has been decent. It was obviously a heck of a lot shorter for myself but I’ve been feeling good. I’m happy I got the nod and contributed to the result.”

The intensity of having an established international colleague breathing down your neck is not a new challenge for Clark. Gordon was, of course, fit during the second half of last season without managing to dislodge the former St Johnstone keeper. His time at McDiarmid Park also involved being pushed to the limit by another experienced goalie.

“I’ve faced competition throughout my career. I had Alan Mannus at St Johnstone, he was an established internationalist as well. It’s something I enjoy. It brings out the best in whoever is playing because you need to be at the top of your game. Competition is always healthy.”

Nothing can or will be taken for granted among a Hearts first-team squad which currently numbers 28 players. Those in the starting line-up must produce optimum performance levels to stay there. Asked if whether he is confident he did enough against Rangers to retain his place at Dundee this weekend, Clark smiles. “Goalkeeper is a mad position. I felt I did well against Rangers so we will see what happens.”

It is the proverbial ‘one-game-at-a-time’ mantra. Although Clark will allow himself to glance slightly further ahead towards Hearts’ impending European campaign. Between his current and former employers, he has had four attempts at playing in the group stages of a UEFA tournament. The closest he came was a seat on the substitutes’ bench in 2022 when Gordon kept goal for Hearts against Istanbul Basaksehir, RFS and Fiorentina.

UEFA revamped all three club competitions this summer and the new-look league format is something Clark eagerly wants to sample. First, his club will play either Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih from Ukraine or Czech side Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League play-off.

“You want to play every game you possibly can and we have that carrot of European football coming. Last season was a disappointment in terms of falling short [before the group phase],” admitted Clark. “We have had some memorable nights at Tynecastle and we want to have more of that. It’s still a couple of weeks away but it’s something to look forward to. Our main focus just now turns to Dundee at the weekend.”

