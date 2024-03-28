Big Hearts Day: Heroes to be celebrated at Tynecastle

The Heart of Midlothian charity wing, Big Hearts, celebrates a number of heroes at this Saturday's Premiership match against Kilmarnock at Tynecastle Park. The eighth annual Big Hearts Day is to help raise funds for the local community programmes run by the organisation.

Supporters and volunteers from around the area give up their time to help run these initiatives throughout the year. Recognition for their efforts is well-deserved and Big Hearts are hopeful of raising a large sum of cash through donations - both online and in person.

Big Hearts said in a statement: "We are thrilled to announce that Saturday’s Big Hearts Day will celebrate 8 Big Hearts Heroes: people who have changed their lives through Big Hearts, the Club’s charity. Our 8th Big Hearts Day celebrations will take place on Saturday 30 March as Heart of Midlothian take on Kilmarnock in the Cinch Scottish Premiership.

"We invite all sides of the Hearts family to join in our fundraising efforts and help to raise funds allowing Big Hearts to continue supporting all generations to live healthier, happier, fulfilled lives. From project participants to volunteers, our community of Heroes illustrate the amazing power of football off the pitch.

"For 8 years, Big Hearts Day has brought together the Hearts support, raising awareness of our charity’s mission to offer free opportunities to adults and children, whilst celebrating our work in changing lives through the beautiful game.

"We invite all sides of the Hearts family to make a donation, no matter how big or small, towards our vital work in supporting the local community. Online donations are now welcome: Big Hearts Heroes fundraiser or you can text BIGHEARTS to 70085 to donate £5. All donations, no matter how big or small, will be gratefully received and will help our charity to support even more families within the local community."

The heroes are as follows:

Robin tragically lost his partner after facing a critical illness himself. He joined The Changing Room project where he learn to open up, improve his mental health and finally found peace. Read Robin’s story

Tricia was a carer for her husband and both attended our Football Memories. He has sadly passed on now, but she continues to attend the reminiscence group each week.

Laurence, the 54-year old, volunteers at our weekly Warm Welcome Lunch. Check out our socials to watch the video of him singing the Hearts’ song.

Yaro took part in our Welcome Through Football project shortly after leaving Ukraine and settling in Edinburgh. A talented goalkeeper whose dream is to play for Hearts!

Rachel, a Big Hearts Befriender, has been supporting a young person living in a Kinship Care setting. Over 60 trained volunteers like her make a difference every year.

Brian is about to participate in his seventh annual Kiltwalk challenge for Big Hearts. Also regularly volunteers – you might well spot him around Tynecastle Park today rattling a bucket!