Birmingham City are set to step up their interest in Hearts academy product Marc Leonard with a view to a summer deal.

The midfielder has spent the last two seasons out on loan at Northampton Town in the English Football League, from Premier League side Brighton. His form has attracted attentions for bigger clubs across the divisions, including Birmingham City, who are keen to bounce back to the Championship after falling into the third tier.

According to the Daily Record, the midfielder has been a target for Birmingham City for several weeks, with a new boss in Chris Davies now in place. The Blues now want to get a £300k deal for Leonard over the line, amid English Championship and foreign interest in the star, ready to ‘step up’ their pursuit.

Leonard was in the youth ranks at Hearts between 2014-2018. He then got the chance to make a move to England with Brighton, where the former Scotland youth international has shone in the youth ranks. Now the 22-year-old has made the step up to senior football with aplomb and could make his next step.