Blair Spittal explains how Hearts plan to harness the Copenhagen crowd

A crowd of 30,000 is expected at Parken Stadium

Should the crowd at Parken Stadium on Thursday evening get close to or even exceed the anticipated 30,000 mark, a deafening din is guaranteed. Hearts must cope with the noise, hostility and general atmosphere if they are to take anything from this UEFA Conference League visit to FC Copenhagen.

Midfielder Blair Spittal is keen not to release too much detail on the Edinburgh club’s gameplan, although he did indicate how head coach Neil Critchley is approaching this tie. Any kind of result for Hearts would be seen as hugely positive against the Danish league leaders, fresh from last season’s Champions League campaign.

“I think it's all about how we manage the ball,” said Spittal. “In the first couple of games in Europe, I thought we did that pretty well, controlled most of the games. In Bruges [against Cercle], I don't think we used the ball well enough but we learn from that, we don't have to wait any longer.

“As soon as you win the ball back you don't have to go and score straight away, it's all about having a few passes and getting control of the game. That's what we want to do tomorrow but when the chances come along we've got the confidence we can take them.”

One of the main protagonists when it comes to creating chances is left-back James Penrice. With Spittal in an advanced left-midfield role, the pair are rekindling a productive partnership first fostered at Partick Thistle. “I played with Penners before when I was at Partick,” explained Spittal. “We had played on the same side of the pitch before and we’ve built up a good relationship since we've come to Hearts. It's just kind of happened.

“We work on patterns in training in terms of how we can hurt opponents. When Penners gets the ball, I know where to be and vice versa. Hopefully tomorrow, if selected, we can create a couple of problems for Copenhagen as well.”

Regarding the size of the task facing Hearts against an experienced European side full of internationalists, Spittal is determined not to be overawed. “You don't really get opportunities like this often in your career,” he remarked. “It's all about trying to seize those moments. It’s a massive game tomorrow, one we're looking forward to and hopefully, when the opportunity comes along, we've got a few goals in the squad and I'm feeling confident in that.”

Hearts have done plenty research on their opponents, who boast familiar names like Thomas Delaney and former Celtic winger Mohamed Elyounoussi. “I know Elyounoussi from past experience,” recalled Spittal. “I expect a tough game obviously, being the Pot 1 team. We don't want to just come here and sit behind the ball and force ourselves to get deeper and deeper on the park and just invite them on to us. It's all about how we count on their threats as well. There's definitely signs in training this week that we can go and do that.

“It's top quality opposition that we're playing against. I think last year in the Champions League they did very well as well. They'll be expecting to come here and put on a show, but at the same time you've got to go and try to spoil that. Like I said, we don't want to come here and sit with men behind the ball and just defend and hope for something. We feel as though there's an opportunity that we can go and create issues for them and we'll do what we can to do that.”