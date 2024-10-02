Blair Spittal outlines what Hearts need and how they approach Dinamo Minsk

SNS Group

The midfielder is keen for a strong start in the Conference League

Digging Hearts out of their current rut will take time and patience. Awaiting the appointment of a new permanent manager, the Edinburgh club travel to Azerbaijan to open their UEFA Conference League campaign behind closed doors against Dinamo Minsk on Thursday. They badly need momentum and midfielder Blair Spittal knows the desperation for results.

Saturday’s stoppage-time equaliser against Ross County brought captain Lawrence Shankland his first goal of the season. It also earned Hearts a point and halted a run of eight successive defeats. No-one at Tynecastle Park was jumping up and down with joy at a 1-1 home draw against the Highlanders, it should be noted. That said, Spittal identified some positivity for the gruelling trip to Sumqayit.

Interim manager Liam Fox and assistant Lee Wallace are in charge of getting a reaction from a squad which has badly underperformed so far this term. “Foxy and Waldo will come up with a gameplan. It’s one to look forward to,” Spittal told the Edinburgh News. “It’s not been a great start to the season and we are under no illusions about that. There are no fans but this game is something the club can look forward to. We want to start this European campaign well.

“The league is our bread and butter and it hasn’t been a good enough start. We all know that. We showed character to come back and get a point on Saturday when a lot could have gone against us. We need to use the wee bit of momentum created by the last-minute goal and take it into Thursday.

“Results breed confidence. You can probably see that maybe we take a backward pass when it’s on to play forward. Other times we rush it forward and play balls into the box when we don’t need to. That will come. It’s been a bit stop-start for a lot of players this season so it’s about getting a wee bit of rhythm and creating those relationships all over the park.”

Being braver in possession is easier said than done but Spittal feels it can be done to open up defences - something likely to be required against Dinamo. “I think so. That comes with the rhythm as well - you know a player is going to play that pass,” said Spittal. “When you come up against a team like Ross County and they go 1-0 up, they get deeper and there isn’t as much space. A lot of play is in front of them so any ball we play in behind needs to be inch-perfect.

“It’s about that intricate play that we feel we have in the squad. We probably didn’t show it but I’m sure it will come over time. It will be a different sort of game on Thursday. Similar to [Viktoria] Plzen, in the second leg they defended deep and look to catch us on the counter-attack. We struggled to break them down that night but over the next couple of days we will look at ways to build those relationships and help us get a result.

“The way Foxy wants to play is good. He’s got the job on an interim basis and there has been a lot of intense work. Him and Waldo got their messages across, there has been clarity and it’s been enjoyable. I’ve enjoyed working with him so far.

“We started the game well on Saturday and created a few chances. If one of them goes in then it’s a totally different game, even if that’s an old cliché. The first goal is so important in this league and you saw that as soon as County scored. It’s a great hit, so there isn’t much you can do about that. In those situations, teams will sit deep and invite you on to them. We could have used the ball a wee bit better. We got there in the end with a point but we still aren’t happy. We won’t be singing and dancing about it but we will take positives from it.

“There are aspects we can take into Thursday, like the unity shown and character. With the run we’re on, it would have been easy to let the shoulders slump but I thought the boys were still willing to take the ball and try to make things happen. It was a wee bit huffy and puffy but we got the goal in the end. Shanks probably deserved it in terms of his play and the chances he missed. He was very unlucky hitting the bar, his header goes wide and then [Ross] Laidlaw makes a great save before he scored. You think it’s not going to be your day but we kept going.”