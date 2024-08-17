SNS Group

Blair Spittal would be forgiven for shivering at the mere mention of European football. His last continental assignment ended embarrassingly two years ago. That’s if you are prepared to bracket Ireland as ‘The Continent’. Spittal doesn’t need reminding of such a harrowing episode in his career but, now at Hearts, it is inevitably rearing its head.

The midfielder was part of a Motherwell side beaten 3-0 on aggregate by Sligo Rovers in the Europa Conference League qualifying rounds back in July 2022. He started both matches - a 1-0 defeat at Fir Park followed by a 2-0 reverse at The Showgrounds - and can only now manage a wry smile talking about them.

Hearts enter this season’s Europa League at the play-off stage when they travel to play Viktoria Plzen next week, and Spittal is likely to be involved. The 28-year-old will be eager to improve on his only experience of European competition to date.

“Big regrets from that Sligo game. Europe was short-lived,” he admitted. “That was my first couple of games at Motherwell so obviously it didn't go as well as what we'd hoped for. We had the home leg first, we made a defensive error and they capitalised on it. You're always chasing the game from then on. We probably didn't play the whole tie as well as we could have, but that's in the past now. Next week we've got a massive opportunity that we need to be ready for.”

First there is this afternoon’s Premier Sports Cup tie at Falkirk, not to mention league business to come. Cup progress is high on the agenda at Tynecastle Park. “That's the expectation of this club,” said Spittal. “Obviously last year we had a good couple of cup runs, but that was the manager's aim for the club to progress. We need to try and make sure that we're getting far in these competitions. So tomorrow's a right hard test for us. They are a good team, so we're under knowledge of how hard this is going to be.

“Coming to a massive club like this, you need to deal with those expectations. I've been that player. when you're coming to Tynecastle, when you're the away team, you do want to make it hard for Hearts. So obviously we need to be as well drilled as we can in terms of how to break opposition down when it comes to that. But like I said, it's just the expectation that we're going to have to deal with it.”

As one of nine summer signings, Spittal is right to expect some tasty training sessions and players compete for places in the Hearts team. “Yeah, 100 per cent. The competition for places is there so we need to make sure that we're on our game in training every day. If you are starting or you find yourself with the boys that aren't playing, you're constantly keeping everyone on their toes and making sure that you're ready for the opportunity when it does come. The manager said that there are going to be changes in terms of whether that's game-to-game or whatever.”

Versatility is an added bonus for a player in this situation. Spittal can operate as a deep or advanced midfielder and can also play out wide. He has sympathy for head coach Steven Naismith trying to keep a 28-man first-team squad happy. “He'll probably say it's a good thing that he's got so many players to pick from, but it can be frustrating if you're wanting to play. That's part and parcel of being a footballer. You need to be ready always.

“It depends on what way you look at it. Some managers probably see it [versatility] as a good thing in terms of you can play in certain positions. It does get to points in my career where I have felt I've had to nail down one position and been known for playing there. I said it when I came in that I do see myself as a player that plays centrally. We have got a lot of competition throughout the pre-season.

“We didn't have that natural No.6 in terms of the boys that were injured. A couple of us had to fill in that role. At the same time, I've enjoyed it. I wouldn't go against myself that much.”

Whereas most new signings in modern football must endure an initiation task of some sort - often singing a song in front of team-mates - Spittal has not been subjected to that at Riccarton. “Weirdly not. I'm kind of alright with that. I've done plenty of them throughout my career. I'm not going to put my hand up and volunteer to do it. I'll wait for the opportunity. Hopefully that's passed, to be honest.”

He has already claimed a prize of sorts, however. Spittal and Frankie Kent won a competition for the best performance during a series of light-hearted challenges during Hearts’ pre-season trip to Tenerife last month. “Aye, me and Frankie won it. A good reward at the end of it. I think we got a bottle of aftershave. I don't know whether to take that as a compliment, or whether the managers tried to tell us that we stink!”