News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Fire breaks out on London underground
2 hours ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
3 hours ago Zoe Ball drops out of presenting King Charles coronation concert
6 hours ago Watch: Red Arrows cockpit view of King Charles Coronation Flypast
1 day ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
1 day ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million

'Blatant cheating, Hearts were brilliant, embarrassing from Celtic': Hearts fans react to 2-0 defeat

Hearts were defeated 2-0 on Sunday by Celtic after a very harsh red card given to Alex Cochrane changed the game just before the break.

By Craig Fowler
Published 7th May 2023, 17:07 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th May 2023, 17:07 BST

Here’s how the fans reacted to it on social media...

@GorgieRules1874: “Gave it everything against 12 men, heads up boys and onto st Mirren (A)”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

@JamboGilly: "Well done Hearts, played well today. Blatant cheating from the ref and var completely spoilt a good game.”

Alex Cochrane, right, is judged to have fouled Daizen Maeda, leading to a red card for the Hearts player. Picture: SNSAlex Cochrane, right, is judged to have fouled Daizen Maeda, leading to a red card for the Hearts player. Picture: SNS
Alex Cochrane, right, is judged to have fouled Daizen Maeda, leading to a red card for the Hearts player. Picture: SNS
Most Popular

@Keir_7: "Thought we were good first half but the red card changes the game. It’s difficult enough v them without obvious mistakes from the ref. Can’t complain about the effort from the players today.”

@littlegoldfish8: "Hearts were brilliant but was always going to be difficult when it's 10 v 13.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

@max_ovens: "Glad the game was on sky so everyone can see how rigged this league is.”

@calum_mcd4: "Time to get the letter in to complain. Seemed to work a treat for celtic earlier in the season. Not one decision against them since.”

@ccccc3ss: "Probably should have put our chances away, however that was a class performance, robbed completely hhgh.”

@BennyButtons26: "Great game for us. Embarrassing from Celtic, needed the title handed to them by the referee...”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

@Kennyfaethebloc: "Correct approach. Pressed them high non stop. Performed well. We weren’t allowed to win that today. Sfa s*** scared of celtic winning the title at ibrox.”

@Amoruso1998: "Sort of feel like I need to watch big calls back again before commenting on refs although will say Cochrane needs to be tucked in more. Similar vibes to the Zurich match in terms of red card knocking stuffing out of team and crowd. Hill MOTM for me.”

Message from the editor

Thank you for reading this article. If you haven't already, please consider supporting our sports coverage with a digital sports subscription.

Related topics:CelticSFA