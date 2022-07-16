Bonnyrigg Rose refusing to get carried away despite ideal start to SPFL life

The newly-promoted Midlothian club defeated the League One hosts in their first match in the Premier Sports Cup. Strike-partners Kieran McGachie and Kieran Hall each nabbed a goal before Robbie Horn’s men held on resolutely after Ross Cunningham pulled one back on the stroke of half-time.

It was an eye-catching result for a side who are playing in the league structure for the first time following their promotion at the end of last season and exactly the right kind of preparation before Sunday’s keenly anticipated match with Hibs at New Dundas Park.

There’s a curiosity as to how the Lowland League champions will fare in League Two this term. Unlike Kelty Hearts and Cove Rangers, who spent lavishly following their ascension, Bonnyrigg have with pretty much the same team which got them to this point.

Bonnyrigg Rose striker Kieran McGachie in action during the 2-1 victory over Clyde on Tuesday. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS

However, when asked by the Evening News if Tuesday’s win was a real statement of intent, defender Neil Martyniuk insisted he and his team-mates would keep their feet firmly on the ground.

“I wouldn't really look at it like that. I would just look at it like we're coming here, we're still learning having just come into the league and we need to get more experience,” he said. “Yes it's a great result, and I thought we were the better team, but on another night Clyde could've beat us. I'm not looking too far ahead of that.

“It's just another game. I don't think any of us are going to get too ahead of ourselves.”

