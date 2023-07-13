Boost for Hearts with key man expected to return from injury before season kick-off
The goalkeeper was left out of the team for the 1-1 pre-season friendly with Dunfermline Athletic this past weekend after picking up an injury in the warm-up.
There were fears it was a serious problem with his knee as the rumour mill ran wild. Hearts are already without first-choice keeper and club captain Craig Gordon, who is recovering from a broken leg sustained in the 2-2 draw with Dundee United on Christmas Eve last year.
However, the former St Johnstone stopper’s absence is just a precaution and Hearts expect him to be back available in seven to ten days, according to STV Sport.
Youngster Harry Stone has kept goal in each of the last two pre-season fixtures, including a 2-0 victory over Fleetwood Town on Wednesday afternoon which saw Jorge Grant score a double.
Beni Baningime and Liam Boyce have each played a significant role in pre-season thus far and will be a significant boost to the Hearts first-team having missed the majority of the 2022/23 campaign with ACL tears. Craig Halkett, who also sustained the devastating injury to his knee, is still rehabbing and hoping to be back in action by the end of September.
Hearts have yet to make a signing ahead of the new campaign and have said goodbye to the likes of Michael Smith, Orestis Kiomourtzoglou and Josh Ginnelly in recent weeks.