Boost for Hearts with key man expected to return from injury before season kick-off

The goalkeeper was left out of the team for the 1-1 pre-season friendly with Dunfermline Athletic this past weekend after picking up an injury in the warm-up.

There were fears it was a serious problem with his knee as the rumour mill ran wild. Hearts are already without first-choice keeper and club captain Craig Gordon, who is recovering from a broken leg sustained in the 2-2 draw with Dundee United on Christmas Eve last year.

However, the former St Johnstone stopper’s absence is just a precaution and Hearts expect him to be back available in seven to ten days, according to STV Sport.

Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark suffered an injury during the warm-up ahead of the recent friendly encounter with Dunfermline Athletic. Picture: SNS

Youngster Harry Stone has kept goal in each of the last two pre-season fixtures, including a 2-0 victory over Fleetwood Town on Wednesday afternoon which saw Jorge Grant score a double.

Beni Baningime and Liam Boyce have each played a significant role in pre-season thus far and will be a significant boost to the Hearts first-team having missed the majority of the 2022/23 campaign with ACL tears. Craig Halkett, who also sustained the devastating injury to his knee, is still rehabbing and hoping to be back in action by the end of September.