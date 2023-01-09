Bournemouth's James Hill close to Hearts move as several new signings line up at Tynecastle

Negotiations for the 20-year-old centre-back are progressing well and he could travel north to complete the paperwork this week. An England Under-21 internationalist, Hill joined Bournemouth from Fleetwood Town 12 months ago for a fee reportedly in excess of £1million. He has struggled to cement a regular place in coach Gary O’Neil’s starting line-up and is now preparing to leave on loan.

Hearts need a replacement for Halkett after his campaign was ended prematurely by ligament damage sustained at Dundee United on Christmas Eve. Hill fits the bill as an aggressive central defender with the technical ability to distribute the ball from the back.

Other English clubs have also made enquiries about the player but the Evening News has learned that Hearts are in pole position to capture him on a short-term loan until the summer.

Tynecastle officials are also putting the final touches to another loan agreement for Newcastle United’s teenage striker Garang Kuol. He has agreed to move to Edinburgh just days after joining United in a permanent transfer from the Australian club Central Coast Mariners.

Kuol ineeds first-team experience after representing his country at World Cup 2022 in Qatar. He could be in line for a debut in maroon against St Mirren on Friday evening.

The Japanese forward Yutaro Oda is also due to complete a transfer to Gorgie. Hearts will pay his club, Vissel Kobe, a six-figure development fee. Talks regarding bringing Callum Paterson back north from Sheffield Wednesday are ongoing in the background.